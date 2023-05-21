 Bhopal: Dev Meena wins gold medal in national pole vault tourney
Bhopal: Dev Meena wins gold medal in national pole vault tourney

Dev Meena from Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy made the state proud as he won gold medal at the national tournament organised at Birsa Munda Stadium.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 02:15 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pole vaulter from Madhya Pradesh has won gold medal in the 26th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships held in Ranchi.

Dev Meena from Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy made the state proud as he won gold medal at the national tournament organised at Birsa Munda Stadium.

This is not Meena’s first gold medal. Few days back, he created national meet record in 21st National Federation Cup Junior Under-20 Athletics Championships held inTiruvannamalai. Meena broke the meet record of AK Sidharth, who created a record of 4.80 m in 2019.

Along with creating a meet record and winning a gold medal in the pole vault junior men's event, Meena has qualified for Junior Asian Championships.

Dev shot to limelight after creating first national record on his home turf during Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (KIYG).

