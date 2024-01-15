UGC Transforms Education: Stipends, Credits, And Insurance For Interning Students

Representational Pic | FP pic

In a groundbreaking move, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has unveiled a comprehensive research internship initiative exclusively tailored for fourth-year undergraduate students. This transformative programme not only promises stipends but also encompasses insurance coverage and academic credits, marking a significant stride toward bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

Empowering students with incentives and holistic learning

Under the newly established guidelines, students engaged in internships with participating companies are entitled to fixed stipends, insurance coverage, and academic credits. This multifaceted approach aims to not only incentivize students but also foster a deeper connection between classroom learning and real-world scenarios.

Recognizing the pivotal role of collaboration between educational institutions and industries, the UGC mandates the appointment of nodal officers. These officers play a crucial role in overseeing research internships, forging agreements with companies, and facilitating joint research projects.

Internship Projects Aligned with NEP 2020

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasizes mandatory internships, educational institutions are encouraged to conduct surveys identifying local market needs. This proactive measure ensures that internship projects are specifically tailored to meet the dynamic demands of the industry, preparing students for professional roles effectively.

Furthermore, students undertaking research internships in their fourth year will benefit from dedicated supervision. Internship supervisors, appointed to guide students through their projects, ensure timely completion and a comprehensive understanding of their research topics.

UGC's vision for transparency and collaboration

To promote transparency, educational institutions are mandated to publish detailed information about internship projects and mentors. This not only informs students but also establishes a foundation for accountability and quality assurance within the internship programme.

Promoting Joint Research Clusters for Collaboration

In a forward-thinking move, the UGC recommends the creation of clusters comprising state-level universities, colleges, and industries. These clusters are designed to facilitate joint research endeavors, promoting collaboration and knowledge exchange among various stakeholders.

Digital integration for enhanced efficiency

UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar highlights the significance of digital integration in implementing these guidelines. Educational institutions are urged to create portals with API integration, streamlining the registration process for experts from companies or agencies. This digital integration is expected to enhance the efficiency and success of the internship programme, fostering a symbiotic relationship between academia and industry.

