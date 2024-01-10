UGC Urges Universities To Enforce Autonomous Status Regulations | File Photo UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged affiliating universities to enforce the UGC Conferment of Autonomous Status upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges Regulations 2023, according to a post on social media site X.

UGC Notice regarding the implementation of the Conferment of Autonomous Status upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges Regulations, 2023.#UGC #UGCNotices pic.twitter.com/7jsbd3P5IL — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) January 10, 2024

These regulations, which came into effect on April 3, 2023, restrict the role of the university and allow affiliated and constituent colleges to directly apply for administrative autonomy.

In response to the observed delays and non-responsiveness of some universities in processing applications for autonomous status within the stipulated 30 working days, the UGC has called for adherence to the regulations.

Read Also UGC Chairman Inaugurates FYUP At IGNOU, Paving The Way For Diverse Enrollment Opportunities

Universities have not fully implemented regulations

The UGC noted that, despite granting autonomy, some universities have not fully implemented the regulations, limiting the autonomy of autonomous colleges in designing syllabi, assessment methods, introducing new courses, and other aspects.

The regulations empower autonomous colleges to create their own syllabi, admission policies, revise courses, and introduce new programs. The UGC emphasized the need for universities to implement these regulations in both letter and spirit.

The UGC believes that effective implementation will contribute significantly to achieving the objectives of autonomy in colleges and enhancing the quality of higher education in the country.