UGC Chairman Inaugurates FYUP At IGNOU, Paving The Way For Diverse Enrollment Opportunities

Today, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), inaugurated the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) at Indira Gandhi National University (IGNOU). This initiative, considered a pivotal reform in Indian higher education, aims to provide students with diverse enrollment opportunities, according to an official statement from IGNOU.

The FYUP from IGNOU is designed to offer a range of possibilities for students, whether they are pursuing these courses as part of a regular program or opting for a simultaneous undergraduate degree in a different discipline.

The newly launched programmes include Bachelor of Commerce (BCOMF), Bachelor of Arts in Economics, History, Political Science, Psychology, Public Administration, Sociology, Anthropology, Biochemistry, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Social Work, Facilities and Service Management, Philosophy, and Journalism and Digital Media.

Significance of FYUP in Indian higher education

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar emphasized the significance of FYUP in Indian higher education, stating that students from across the country will now have the opportunity to enroll in IGNOU’s FYUP.

He highlighted the availability of many IGNOU courses on SWAYAM, offering flexibility for students to integrate these courses into their regular programs or pursue a simultaneous undergraduate degree in a different discipline.

The FYUP at IGNOU was launched at the National Seminar on G20 Presidency and India’s Global Leadership Role, where UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar was the chief guest.

This programme aligns with the objectives outlined in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, introducing credit scores for each course and providing students the option to choose between a three-year honours course or a four-year honours course with or without research.