University Principals Will Be Held Responsible For Any Severe Cases Of Ragging, Says UGC

Representational Pic

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notification outlining the steps that must be implemented to prohibit, prevent, and eradicate ragging from educational institutions.

Describing ragging as a criminal act, the UGC has published the Regulations on Curbing Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009. The commission has emphasized that any infringement of these regulations will result in punitive measures by the UGC.

The educational authority has also provided statistics on ragging incidents for students in need. Individuals can access the UGC's official website to find the helpline numbers for reporting ragging.

The higher education institutions and councils have been instructed to enforce the guidelines established by the Anti-Ragging Monitoring Committee appointed by the Supreme Court of India.

The educational institutions should implement a mentor-mentee program to foster strong relationships between junior and senior students.

Additionally, the Anti-Ragging Cell and Anti-Ragging Squads should be strengthened by providing legal support to ensure strong cases against those responsible for ragging.

In severe instances of ragging and related suicides, the college principal and university registrar will be summoned to report to the National Anti-Ragging Monitoring Committee.

All Councils and Regulatory Bodies are required to establish a committee whenever a serious incident involving suicide or death is reported within their jurisdiction, even if the case is already under police investigation. Additionally, these bodies are encouraged to engage a legal representative to address the matter.

The Committee has directed the Anti Ragging Monitoring Agency to increase their vigilance and conduct unannounced inspections nationwide. This is to ensure that universities, teaching staff, and students are strictly following the UGC Regulations to prevent ragging. Those who violate these regulations will face punishment as outlined in the rules.