NMC Grants Three-Day Grace Period For MBBS Students To Fix Overseas Application Shortcomings

National Medical Commission (NMC) | File Photo

A notification has been released by the National Medical Commission (NMC) revealing inadequacies discovered in specific MBBS student applications that were sent overseas without the necessary eligibility certificate. The regulatory authority has granted applicants a grace time of three days to address and fix their shortcomings in response to this issue.

The notification draws attention to the recent examination of eligibility certificate applications, particularly Annexure-I, which has been awaiting application from the applicants. After carefully examining the petitions, the NMC's Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) found flaws in the Annexure-I applications.

Official notice

"It is observed that applicants whose name is mentioned in Annexure-I have proceeded abroad without obtaining an Eligibility Certificate. Therefore, the board has decided to give three days to all such applicants (Annexure-I) to submit their deficiencies through the eligibility portal of NMC," the notice read.

It states that applications whose names appear in Annexure-I will be summarily rejected if they fail to satisfy the requirements or are not submitted within three days of this notice being published.

Earlier notice

A list of 972 students who pursued MBBS education overseas without acquiring the required eligibility certificate was previously released by the NMC. The NMC made it clear that if the defect wasn't fixed within the allotted time, the students' certificate applications would be rejected. The students were given a 10-day period to submit their applications.