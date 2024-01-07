NMC Mandates Online Counselling for Post-Graduate Medical Seats

Representative Photo

In a recent notification, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has introduced the “Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023,” mandating that all rounds of counselling for every seat will be conducted through online mode by state or central counselling authorities.

The official statement released on December 29, 2023, explicitly stated, “All rounds of counselling for all seats will be held on the online mode by state or central counselling authority.” The notification emphasized that no medical college or institution is permitted to admit any candidate independently.

It further reiterated this point by stating, “No medical college/institution will admit any candidate.” The regulations also outline the provision for common counselling for admission to post-graduate courses in medicine across all medical institutions in India.

“Without prejudice to anything stated in the present Regulations or other NMC Regulations, there shall be common counselling for admission to post-graduate courses in medicine for all medical institutions in India solely based on the merit list of respective exams,” it said.

“Provided the common counselling may have multiple rounds as may be necessary,” the notification added.

Highlighting the importance of transparency in fee details, the notification mentions, “While entering details in the seat matrix, medical colleges shall mention the amount of fees for each course, failing which the seat will not be counted.”