NEET-PG Exam's Tentative Schedule Unveiled; No National Exit Test This Year | Representative Image

The forthcoming schedule of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) is revealed. As per the latest insights, the NEET-PG is poised to be conducted in the first week of July. Following this, counseling processes are projected to start in the subsequent first week of August.

"The NEET-PG examination is likely to be held in the first week of July. The counseling is likely to begin in the first week of August," a source said.

NExT Deferred for the Year

Contrary to previous expectations, the National Exit Test (NExT) will not be organized this year, as confirmed by the insider report. While the NExT remains an anticipated examination for many, the focus for this year will solely be on the NEET-PG.

Regulatory updates and relevance

The "Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023," which have recently been instituted, have taken precedence over the prior Postgraduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations from 2018. These regulations clarify that the NEET-PG will persist as the governing examination until the NExT is fully operational for managing postgraduate admissions.

The NEET-PG continues to be the primary eligibility-cum-ranking examination, granting access to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as delineated under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. As candidates gear up for these vital examinations, staying abreast of official announcements will be crucial to navigate the evolving landscape of medical education in the country.

(Inputs from PTI)