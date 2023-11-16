NEET PG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round To Begin Tomorrow, Registration To End On November 25

November 30 is the deadline for reporting and registering for admission | Istock Images

The special stray vacancy round for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) has been announced by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Candidates have until November 17th to November 25th to complete the choices for the NEET PG 2023 special stray vacancy round. The candidates must report to the designated colleges between November 25 and November 30 after the NEET PG 2023 special stray vacancy round result will be announced on November 25.

The NEET PG special stray vacancy round for the state seats, which is scheduled for November 25–28, has also been announced by MCC. November 30 is the deadline for reporting and registering for admission.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants who currently occupy a seat, joined via AIQ or state counseling, including those with private and deemed quota seats, are not eligible to take part in the MCC special stray vacancy round. Furthermore, keep in mind that this is not an upgrade round—the Special Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates who joined during previous rounds will not be eligible for an upgrade, according to the official announcement.

50% of the all India quota (AIQ) and 100% of the deemed and central universities, AFMS, and PG DNB seats will be allocated through the NEET PG special stray vacancy round counseling.

The candidates assigned in the MCC special stray vacancy round must be eliminated before the state counseling authorities can begin processing seats for the NEET PG 2023 special stray vacancy round of states.

