NMC Conducts Meeting To Enhance Medical Education, NEET Counseling

Pixabay (Representational pic)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) conducted a meeting on Wednesday to enhance medical education counseling on a national level. NMC chairman BN Gangadhar presided over the meeting and praised the members of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) for their contributions to the nation's medical education system.

Gangadhar said, "Our mission at NMC is to raise the standards of medical education in India and a transparent and smooth counseling process adds to that goal."

Presentation By The MCC Team

A comprehensive presentation by the MCC team was shown at the event. The event was attended by Atul Goel, Director General of Health Service (DGHS), ministry of health. The presentation underscored the “NMC's dedication to streamlining and optimizing the counseling procedures within the field of medical education across the nation”, the official statement read. Officials also discussed the initiatives taken by the commission to drive positive changes in the medical counseling.

Other Attendees

The meeting was also attended by Aruna V Vanikar, president of Undergraduate Medical Education Board, Vijay Oza, president of Post Graduate Medical Education Board, Yogender Malik, member of Ethics and Medical Registration Board, B Srinivas, DDG (ME), Pankaj Aggarwal, director IT and coordination), and Aujender Singh, deputy secretary of PGMEB.

Supreme Court Notice

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had issued a notice on the plea seeking extension of NEET PG counseling 2023 to fill the vacant seats. 4,400 out of 64,059 NEET PG seats were lying vacant last year. The commission also started hearing grievances and suggestions related to NMC every Thursday from September 7.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)