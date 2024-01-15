UGC Revamps Research Internships For Fourth-Year Students

UGC | File Photo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced a transformative research internship initiative targeting fourth-year undergraduate students, according to a report by IANS. The program aims to provide students with a holistic learning experience, offering stipends, insurance coverage, and academic credits to enhance practical exposure and employability.

Under the new guidelines, students undertaking internships within participating companies are entitled to fixed stipends, insurance coverage, and academic credits. This comprehensive approach seeks to incentivize students and bridge the gap between theoretical learning and real-world application.

Recognizing the importance of fostering collaboration between educational institutions and industries, the UGC mandates the appointment of nodal officers. These officers play a pivotal role in overseeing research internships, forming agreements with companies, and facilitating joint research projects.

In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020's focus on mandatory internships, educational institutions are encouraged to conduct surveys to identify local market needs. This proactive approach ensures that internship projects align with the dynamic demands of the industry, enhancing students' readiness for professional roles.

Students embarking on a research internship in their fourth year will benefit from dedicated supervision. The appointment of internship supervisors ensures that students receive guidance throughout their projects, promoting timely completion and a comprehensive understanding of their research topics.

To promote transparency, educational institutions are mandated to publish detailed information about internship projects and mentors. This transparency not only informs students but also sets the stage for accountability and quality assurance within the internship program.

Taking a forward-thinking approach, the UGC recommends the creation of clusters comprising state-level universities, colleges, and industries. These clusters are designed to facilitate joint research endeavors and promote collaboration and knowledge exchange among various stakeholders.

UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar emphasizes the importance of digital integration in implementing these guidelines. Educational institutions are urged to create portals with API integration, ensuring easy registration for experts from companies or agencies. This step enhances the efficiency and success of the internship program, creating a symbiotic relationship between academia and industry.