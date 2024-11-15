UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students

University Grants Commission |

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is considering the introduction of a faster undergraduate program that would allow students to complete their degrees six months or even one year ahead of the usual timeline. M Jagadesh Kumar, the Chairman of the UGC, shared this development during a press interaction in Chennai on Thursday. He explained that this initiative would allow students enrolled in three-year undergraduate programs to finish their courses in just two and a half years, while those pursuing four-year degrees would be able to complete them in three years.

Part of an effort to make higher education more flexible

This new approach is part of an effort to make higher education more flexible and efficient, in line with the UGC's vision to enhance the academic experience for students across the country. Speaking on the sidelines of the 'South Zone Conference for Autonomous Colleges on the Implementation of NEP 2020' at IIT-Madras, Kumar revealed that the proposal for this accelerated undergraduate program came from a committee headed by IIT-Madras Director, V Kamakoti. The committee's recommendation has already been approved by the UGC, and the new framework is expected to be implemented from the 2025-26 academic year.

Kumar also emphasised that the UGC would soon release detailed guidelines regarding the implementation of this revised program. These guidelines will provide clarity on how the accelerated courses will be structured, as well as the criteria for students who wish to opt for this accelerated track.

Flexible entry and exit options

In addition to the faster degree completion option, Kumar highlighted that the UGC has already introduced flexible entry and exit options in higher education, allowing students to take breaks if needed. This system is designed to accommodate learners who may need more time to complete their degrees, or who wish to step out and re-enter their programs later, based on personal circumstances or academic challenges.

These changes, he said, would not only benefit students who are able to accelerate their studies but also support those who might need more time to complete their courses. The flexibility to take intervals or breaks during their academic journey could prove to be a game-changer for students facing various pressures, allowing them to balance their education with other life responsibilities.

Part of the broader plan to implement the NEP 2020

The UGC's efforts to introduce this more adaptable framework come as part of its broader plan to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which seeks to overhaul the higher education system and offer students greater autonomy in their academic paths. With the planned reforms, students will have more choices in how they structure their education, including the possibility of completing their degrees more quickly, or taking more time if needed, depending on individual circumstances.