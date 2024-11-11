 PhD May No Longer Be Required For Professor Posts At Colleges; UGC To Release New Draft Guidelines Soon
PhD May No Longer Be Required For Professor Posts At Colleges; UGC To Release New Draft Guidelines Soon

The current regulations state that the minimum requirement for hiring a professor is a PhD with four years of graduation or postgraduate study.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
UGC | File Photo

The UGC is in works to alter the recruitment process for professors at colleges and universities, that is, higher education institutions (HEIs). According to Dainik Bhaskar, the recruitment process may soon involve professors to hold a strong interest in fields like startups, entrepreneurship, and industrial collaborations. This means that aspiring candidates will no longer be required to clear the PhD exam and instead can directly be appointed as faculty members if they hold strong inclination towards these fields.

The draft for the same is expected to be released soon.

These hiring practices are being conducted in accordance with the 2018 UGC Regulations, which establish minimal requirements and specific circumstances for hiring academic staff members, including teachers.

The report further said that those candidates who do not hold degree in same courses in their graduation, post graduation and PhD will also be soon applicable to apply for these positions.

Additionally, a PhD in the same field as well as a graduation or postgraduate degree are required.

UGC NET 2024 Result: Did Not Crack The Exam? Here Are 4 Best Alternative Options For Candidates
article-image

The new regulations will put more of an emphasis on ensuring that graduates have the abilities and competencies required in today's workforce, according to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

More focus on research will be required by the proposed modifications, allowing teachers to make creative contributions. Faculty members should be able to implement innovative teaching strategies, integrate technology, create immersive learning environments, and revolutionise the educational system, according to the UGC, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

