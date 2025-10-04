 RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2025 Released At rrb.gov.in; Exam On October 13
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2025 Released At rrb.gov.in; Exam On October 13

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2025 Released At rrb.gov.in; Exam On October 13

RRB has released the NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam 2025 city slip on regional websites. Candidates can download it using login credentials. The exam is scheduled for October 13, 2025, for 8113 graduate-level vacancies.

SimpleUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Graduate Exam | Canva

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2025: The notification slip for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam 2025 city has been made public by the Railway Recruitment Boards. The exam city slip is available on the regional RRBs' official website for candidates who wish to take the computer-based test 2.

It is anticipated that the second computer-based test will take place on October 13, 2025.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2025: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 8113 (Graduate-level posts)

FPJ Shorts
Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS Items Inclusion
Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS Items Inclusion
National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur, Inks MoU With IIT Bombay To Provide Students With New Research Opportunities
National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur, Inks MoU With IIT Bombay To Provide Students With New Research Opportunities
UP: Calf Sitting On Road Run Over By Car In Jhansi; Watch What Happened Next
UP: Calf Sitting On Road Run Over By Car In Jhansi; Watch What Happened Next
At Least Four Students Injured After A ‘Toy Bomb’ Explodes Inside Private School In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
At Least Four Students Injured After A ‘Toy Bomb’ Explodes Inside Private School In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor – 1736 vacancies

Station Master – 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager – 3144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist – 1507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist – 732 vacancies

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to download

By following the instructions below, you can download the exam city slip:

Step 1: Go to the regional RRBs' official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam 2025 city intimation slip.

Step 3: Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Your city notification slip will appear after you click "submit."

Step 5: Download and review the city notification slip.

Step 6: Save a physical copy in case you need it later.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2025: Exam pattern

Total number of questions: 120

Exam duration: 90 minutes

Each question carries 1 mark

Question paper divided into three parts:

- General Awareness

- Mathematics

- General Intelligence and Reasoning

Negative marking: 1/3 mark deducted for each wrong answer

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur, Inks MoU With IIT Bombay To Provide Students With New...

National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur, Inks MoU With IIT Bombay To Provide Students With New...

At Least Four Students Injured After A ‘Toy Bomb’ Explodes Inside Private School In Khyber...

At Least Four Students Injured After A ‘Toy Bomb’ Explodes Inside Private School In Khyber...

JNU Students' Union Polls Likely In November; University Forms Grievance Redressal Cell

JNU Students' Union Polls Likely In November; University Forms Grievance Redressal Cell

PM Modi Slams Congress-RJD For Devastated Education System In Bihar, Calls It 'Real Beginning Of...

PM Modi Slams Congress-RJD For Devastated Education System In Bihar, Calls It 'Real Beginning Of...

Odisha Police Sub-Inspector Exam Postponed Again After Scam Allegations; Aspirants Protest In...

Odisha Police Sub-Inspector Exam Postponed Again After Scam Allegations; Aspirants Protest In...