RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2025 Released At rrb.gov.in; Exam On October 13

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Graduate Exam | Canva

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2025: The notification slip for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam 2025 city has been made public by the Railway Recruitment Boards. The exam city slip is available on the regional RRBs' official website for candidates who wish to take the computer-based test 2.

It is anticipated that the second computer-based test will take place on October 13, 2025.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2025: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 8113 (Graduate-level posts)

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor – 1736 vacancies

Station Master – 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager – 3144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist – 1507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist – 732 vacancies

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to download

By following the instructions below, you can download the exam city slip:

Step 1: Go to the regional RRBs' official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam 2025 city intimation slip.

Step 3: Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Your city notification slip will appear after you click "submit."

Step 5: Download and review the city notification slip.

Step 6: Save a physical copy in case you need it later.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam City Slip 2025: Exam pattern

Total number of questions: 120

Exam duration: 90 minutes

Each question carries 1 mark

Question paper divided into three parts:

- General Awareness

- Mathematics

- General Intelligence and Reasoning

Negative marking: 1/3 mark deducted for each wrong answer

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.