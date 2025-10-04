IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window Opens On October 6; Candidates Can Edit Applications Till October 7

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 | Canva

IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window: The IBPS RRB 2025 correction window will be opened by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on October 6, 2025. The IBPS's official website, ibps.in, is where candidates can make adjustments to their application. The deadline for corrections is October 7, 2025.

Candidates are permitted to make necessary edits or modifications to their online application data during this time, and they will also be permitted to resubmit their applications after doing so.

IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window: Non-editable field

The following fields submitted by candidates in the original application cannot be edited:

Name

Email ID

Mobile Number

State/UT (in vacancy field)

State/UT (in correspondence address)

Permanent address

Post

Nationality

IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window: Fees

Candidates must pay a modifying/correcting charge of ₹200 (GST included) in order to make corrections. All candidates, regardless of category, will be subject to the same rectification charge. Once the correction cost has been paid, it cannot be returned or applied to different exams.

IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window: Steps to make the correction

The procedures listed below can be followed by candidates who wish to make corrections:

Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the IBPS's official website

Step 2: Select the link to the IBPS RRB 2025 rectification box that appears on the main site

Step 3: Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Your application form will appear when you click "Submit."

Step 5: Make the necessary adjustments and pay the application cost.

Step 6: To download the page, click the submit button.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.