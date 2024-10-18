UGC NET 2024 Result: Did Not Crack The Exam? Here Are 4 Best Alternative Options For Candidates

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results | NTA

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) results for the June 2024 session have been formally released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Applicants who took the test can now view their results online at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official UGC NET website. Using their application number and birthdate, candidates must log in to view and download the UGC NET June 2024 scorecard.

The UGC NET June 2024 session took place from August 21 to September 5, 2024, at multiple exam centres around the country. NTA data shows that 4,970 individuals have been selected for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), 53,694 for Assistant Professor positions alone, and 1,12,070 for PhD admissions exclusively.

However, there are a pool of candidates who have not been able to qualify for the examination. These candidates should keep in mind that there are various other exams as well as alternate career options that they can explore. Here's a list of some of these below:

1) Other entrance exams

The best option for candidates who did not qualify UGC NET exam is to take other entrance exams for various teaching positions. State level Eligibility Tests (SLET) is one such exam for candidates which allows them to qualify for the position of lecturer in that respective state universities. There are also various other entrance exams such as CTET ( Central Teacher Eligibility Test), TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) amongst others that the candidates can opt for.

2) Private universities & colleges

There are many private universities and colleges in the country that does not require the candidates to clear UGC NET for taking lectures. Candidates should apply to these and keep checking their website for any vacancy.

3) Government jobs

Candidates should not lose heart if they were not able to crack UGC NET, instead they can try their hands on various other government jobs. There are many jobs that requires the candidates to be graduate and if not this, you can also try your hands on other government exams such as UPSC, SSC and others.

4) Stream change

Candidates can also weigh the option for a stream change at this point. There are many opportunities in the corporate sector that a candidate can choose to opt for. They can choose a field in which they graduated in and progress from there.