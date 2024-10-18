 UGC NET 2024 Result Declared: Check Marking Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC NET 2024 Result Declared: Check Marking Scheme

UGC NET 2024 Result Declared: Check Marking Scheme

NTA offered the UGC NET exam at various test centres around the nation from August 21 to September 5, 2024.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
UGC NET 2024 |

The results of the June UGC NET 2024 session have been made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, is where you can view the June 2024 University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) result.

The UGC NET exam has a policy against negative marking. Candidates do not lose points for answering a question correctly or not at all; they gain two points for each accurate response.

How to check?

Candidates who took part in the June 2024 session can read and download the UGC NET result by providing their login details, which include their application number and birthdate.

-Visit the official NTA UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
-Find and select the section for UGC NET Result candidate login.
-Enter your application number and birthdate in the candidate credentials to view your results.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Somy Ali? All About Actress Urging Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan To Apologise To Bishnoi Community
Who Is Somy Ali? All About Actress Urging Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan To Apologise To Bishnoi Community
Yahya Sinwar Killed: IDF Releases Drone Footage Of Hamas Chief's Last Moments Before Being Eliminated; Video
Yahya Sinwar Killed: IDF Releases Drone Footage Of Hamas Chief's Last Moments Before Being Eliminated; Video
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Debunks 'Fake' List Of Candidates Being Circulated On Social Media
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Debunks 'Fake' List Of Candidates Being Circulated On Social Media
Delhi Weather Update: Thick Layer Of Smog Covers The Capital City; AQI & Temperatures Continue To Fall
Delhi Weather Update: Thick Layer Of Smog Covers The Capital City; AQI & Temperatures Continue To Fall
Read Also
UGC NET 2024 Results: Over 63,000 Candidates Qualify For Assistant Professor Post; NTA Declares...
article-image

-After login in, select the results tab to view and download your UGC NET results.
-Obtain a copy of the June 2024 UGC NET results for your records going forward.

NTA conducted the UGC NET exam at various test centres around the nation from August 21 to September 5, 2024. Taking place over 11 days in 21 shifts for 83 disciplines, the exam was administered as a computer-based test (CBT) in 280 cities. Of the 6,84,224 examinees who showed up, 4,970 qualified for JRF, 53,694 for assistant professor, and 1,12,070 for PhD.

The answer key was released on the official website on September 8, 2024. Candidates had the chance to object to the UGC NET preliminary answer key by September 11th.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UGC NET 2024 Result Declared: Check Marking Scheme

UGC NET 2024 Result Declared: Check Marking Scheme

IIT JAM 2025 Registration Window To Close Today; Check Last Minute Registering Tips

IIT JAM 2025 Registration Window To Close Today; Check Last Minute Registering Tips

Maharashtra: Parents, Activists Blame ‘Deliberate Delay In Admission Process’ As Over 26,500 RTE...

Maharashtra: Parents, Activists Blame ‘Deliberate Delay In Admission Process’ As Over 26,500 RTE...

UGC NET 2024 Results: Over 63,000 Candidates Qualify For Assistant Professor Post; NTA Declares...

UGC NET 2024 Results: Over 63,000 Candidates Qualify For Assistant Professor Post; NTA Declares...

MU Wins First Prize In Dr. P.C. Alexander Inter-University Impromptu English Elocution Competition...

MU Wins First Prize In Dr. P.C. Alexander Inter-University Impromptu English Elocution Competition...