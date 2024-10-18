UGC NET 2024 Result Declared: Check Marking Scheme

UGC NET 2024 |

The results of the June UGC NET 2024 session have been made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, is where you can view the June 2024 University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) result.

The UGC NET exam has a policy against negative marking. Candidates do not lose points for answering a question correctly or not at all; they gain two points for each accurate response.

How to check?

Candidates who took part in the June 2024 session can read and download the UGC NET result by providing their login details, which include their application number and birthdate.



-Visit the official NTA UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

-Find and select the section for UGC NET Result candidate login.

-Enter your application number and birthdate in the candidate credentials to view your results.

-After login in, select the results tab to view and download your UGC NET results.

-Obtain a copy of the June 2024 UGC NET results for your records going forward.



NTA conducted the UGC NET exam at various test centres around the nation from August 21 to September 5, 2024. Taking place over 11 days in 21 shifts for 83 disciplines, the exam was administered as a computer-based test (CBT) in 280 cities. Of the 6,84,224 examinees who showed up, 4,970 qualified for JRF, 53,694 for assistant professor, and 1,12,070 for PhD.

The answer key was released on the official website on September 8, 2024. Candidates had the chance to object to the UGC NET preliminary answer key by September 11th.