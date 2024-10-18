UGC NET 2024 Results: Over 63,000 Candidates Qualify For Assistant Professor Post; NTA Declares Results After Months Of Delay

Representational Image

Mumbai: After months of delays and several rounds of social media outbursts from candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) finally released University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) results on Thursday evening.

While 4,970 students qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), 53,694 candidates were selected for assistant professor posts, and 1,12,070 candidates for PhD admissions. A total of 11,21,225 candidates had registered for the test, but only 6,84,224 of them appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) that covered 83 subjects over 11 days, from August 21 to September 5, across 21 shifts in 280 cities nationwide.

Earlier last month, the NTA had uploaded the question paper, provisional answer keys, and candidates' recorded responses on its website between September 7 to 14 in two phases. The results have been released after taking into consideration all the complaints/reevaluation requests made by the students.

On Thursday, the NTA also released the subject-wise and category-wise cut-offs alongside the UGC NET 2024 results.

According to the UGC NET June 2024 marking scheme, each question carried two marks and no negative marks were to be cut for incorrect responses. However, after the results have been declared, the NTA has announced that there will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result and no correspondence in this regard will be entertained by the testing agency.