Tripura Board Date Sheet 2026: TBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Announced; Exams To Begin From February 25

Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Datesheet | Image: Canva

Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Datesheet: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has announced the schedule for the 2026 board exams for Classes 10 and 12. As per the schedule, Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams will begin on February 25, 2026, while Madhyamik Class 10 exams will start a day later on February 26, 2026.

Class 12 Exams from February 25 to March 30

According to media reports, the class 12 examinations are scheduled to be held from February 25 to March 30. English will be the first paper for Class 12 students, with language papers on February 27 and core subjects such as Business Studies, Physics, Education, Biology, Chemistry, and Political Science in March. The final paper, covering Vocational subjects, will be conducted on March 30.

Class 10 Exams to Run from February 26 to March 24

Among the major papers, the Class 10 examination will start with English on February 26 and end with Vocational subjects on March 24. Other major papers include Social Science on March 6, Languages on March 10, Science on March 14, and Mathematics on March 19.

Madrassa Exams to Be Held Alongside

Dates for Madrassa examinations have also been published by the TBSE.

Madrassa Alim (equivalent to Class 10): February 26–March 24

Madrassa Fazil Arts: February 25–March 23

Madrassa Fazil Theology: February 25–March 16

Practical Exams from November 17 to December 1

The Board has also announced that practical examinations for both Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted between November 17 and December 1, 2025.

Over 68,000 Students Registered So Far

As per reports, 29,943 students have enrolled for the Class 12 examination, while 38,135 students have signed up for Class 10; this number is very likely to increase with more registrations. Last year, it had been around 21,000 for Class 12 and 30,000 for Class 10.