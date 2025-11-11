AILET 2026 Registration Still Open: Candidates Can Apply For BA LLB, LLM, And PhD Admissions At nludelhi.ac.in

Canva

AILET 2026 Registration Still Open: Candidates can still apply for the entrance exam if they want to take the AILET 2026. The opportunity for registering for the AILET exam is open. Nevertheless, the official announcement regarding the AILET 2026 application extension or application closing has not yet been made public by NLU Delhi. Applications can also be completed by those who have already enrolled for the test but were unable to pay the price. Admission to NLU Delhi's BA, LLB, and LLM programs requires passing the AILET test.

AILET 2026 Registration: Important details

Exam Mode: Pen-and-paper (offline)

Exam Date: December 14, 2025

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Key Dates:

Registration Start Date: August 7, 2025

Last Date to Apply: November 10, 2025

Admit Card Release: Likely in late November 2025

AILET 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

For LL.B. (Hons.) BA:

- A minimum of 45% in Class 12 or its equivalent (40% for SC/ST/PwD) is required.

- Candidates may also apply if they want to take the Class 12 examinations in 2026.

For LL.M:

- A minimum of 50% in LL.B. or a comparable degree (45% for SC/ST/PwD) is required.

- Applications are open to final-year LL.B. students.

For a Ph.D. in law:

A master's degree in law with a minimum of 55% (50% for SC/ST/PwD) is required.

Candidates with published research articles are given preference.

AILET 2026 Registration: Application fees

General and OBC candidates: ₹3,500

SC, ST, and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates: ₹1,500

SC/ST candidates below the poverty line (BPL): No application fee

Mode of Payment: Online only, through the official registration portal during the application process

AILET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

The following methods are available for candidates to register online for AILET 2025:

Step 1: Visit National Law University Delhi's website.

Step 2: Choose "AILET 2026 Registration."

Step 3: Provide a functional phone number and email address while registering.

Step 4: Enter your personal, academic, and contact details.

Step 5: Add a scanned copy of your photo, signature, and any relevant paperwork.

Step 6: Pay the application cost.

Step 7: Complete and submit the confirmation page.