 Delhi Govt To Digitally Profile Over 1,000 Schools; Assess Infrastructure & Safety
Delhi Govt To Digitally Profile Over 1,000 Schools; Assess Infrastructure & Safety

Delhi will launch a tech-driven audit of 1,086 government schools using drones, 360° imaging and AI to create digital profiles of buildings, assess infrastructure, and identify safety gaps. Structural stability tests, real-time data reporting, and expert vetting will guide repairs and long-term upgrades for safer learning spaces.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Govt To Digitally Profile Over 1,000 Schools; Assess Infrastructure & Safety | File Pic

New Delhi: From drone surveys and 360-degree imaging, to on-site inspection and AI-based digital analysis, the Delhi government is set to launch an extensive exercise to assess, document and upgrade the infrastructure and safety of more than 1,000 government schools across the city.

According to an official document, the project aims to create detailed digital profiles of 1,086 government schools operating from 799 building premises across the city. Each profile will capture information about existing infrastructure, facilities and their physical condition.

The digital documentation will also integrate records related to the structural stability and safety of school buildings. The project will help the government identify gaps, prioritise repairs and plan long-term improvements in a data-driven manner, officials said.

As part of the initiative, the selected agency will use advanced tools such as drones, high-resolution imaging and 360-degree room documentation to survey each school. The collected data will be uploaded in real time through a web-based application designed to automatically generate analytical reports and highlight deficiencies against standards set by agencies like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the document stated.

"The idea is to ensure that information about every government school's infrastructure is available in one place. This will help in better planning, timely maintenance, and improving safety standards," an education department official said.

The web-based application will include features such as GPS tagging, role-based access control, data validation and customised report generation, the document said.

The agency will also be responsible for assessing the condition of assets such as classrooms, toilets, electrical fittings, furniture, laboratory and sports equipment, and other facilities. The assets will be categorised under conditions such as "good", "minor repair", "major repair" or "replacement needed", it highlighted.

In addition to digital profiling, the agency will carry out safety and structural stability assessments of all school buildings. This will include visual inspections and non-destructive tests such as rebound hammer and ultrasonic pulse velocity tests, under the supervision of qualified structural engineers, the department said.

It further mentions that reports of buildings identified as structurally weak or requiring major repair will be vetted by reputed technical institutions like IITs or NITs and based on the findings, the agency will recommend specific actions such as waterproofing, retrofitting, or demolition where necessary.

The department said the exercise will create a comprehensive digital inventory of Delhi's government school infrastructure, a first-of-its-kind project to support policy decisions and ensure safer, more resilient learning spaces for students.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

