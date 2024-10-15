NTA Releases Joint CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 & Cut-Off Marks; Check Your Scores Now Here

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results | NTA

The National Testing Authority (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 combined with the corresponding cut-off marks. Aspirants who wants to participate in the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test can check and download their results at csirhrdg.res.in.

According to the notification, "Candidates whose registration numbers are listed below are eligible for Junior Research Fellowship under the CSIR JRF scheme. These candidates are also eligible for Assistant Professor position, subject to minimum eligibility criteria if." The UGC has controlled it."

The result has been released category-wise, where roll numbers and rank of candidates are listed in the results.

The marks obtained in the combined CSIR-UGC NET June 2024 for candidates in categories 2 and 3 will be used for Ph.D. Admissions to school. Results will be given in terms of percentages included in candidates’ scores, which will be used to determine Ph.D. Application of Services.

For eligible candidates in categories 2 and 3, the NET score will be 70% of the total weightage, while the remaining 30% will be based on performance in an interview or viva voce conducted by the respective university or university. Final admission will be determined based on a combination of NETScore and interview performance.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Cut-Off Percentages: