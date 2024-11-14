UGC Announces Guidelines for Admission to ODL and Online Courses for October 2024 Session

Representative Image | Photo: Unsplash

The University Grants Commission (UGC), the principal regulatory authority for higher education in India, has set November 15 as the deadline for applications to Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online courses for the upcoming October 2024 session. The commission has also issued crucial guidelines for prospective students wishing to pursue these programs.

Here are the key points to consider before applying for an ODL or online course this session

Check UGC Approval

Before applying to any institution, students must verify that the institution is recognised by the UGC and authorised to offer ODL or online courses. A list of such approved institutions can be found on the UGC’s official website at deb.ugc.ac.in.

Mandatory Registration on UGC-DEB Portal

All candidates are required to register on the UGC-DEB portal using their Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) ID. Upon successful registration, applicants will receive a unique ID number, which is essential for enrolling in online or ODL programs offered by UGC-recognized institutions.

Banned Institutions

The UGC has blacklisted several institutions from offering online and ODL courses. These include:

- Suresh Gyanvihar University, Rajasthan

- Periyar University, Tamil Nadu

- NALSAR University, Telangana

Courses Not Allowed in ODL/Online Mode

There are certain academic programs that institutions are not permitted to offer through ODL or online formats. These include, but are not limited to:

- Engineering

- Medical Sciences

- Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy

- Pharmacy, Nursing, Dentistry

- Architecture, Law, Agriculture, Horticulture

- Hotel Management, Catering, Culinary Science

- Aircraft Maintenance, Visual Arts, Sports, Aviation

- MPhil and PhD programs

Additionally, courses such as Yoga and Tourism are also excluded from being offered in these modes, as they are regulated by statutory bodies.

No Franchising Allowed

The UGC strictly prohibits recognized higher education institutions from offering ODL and online programs through franchising arrangements. This means that the entire admission process must be carried out directly by the institution's main campus, ensuring transparency and accountability.

For further details and to access the full UGC notification regarding ODL and online courses, candidates can visit the official UGC website.