 UGC Directs HEIs: No Admission Of Foreign Nationals In ODL Programs
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC Directs HEIs: No Admission Of Foreign Nationals In ODL Programs

UGC Directs HEIs: No Admission Of Foreign Nationals In ODL Programs

UGC reminded institutions about the rules laid out in Annexure III of their regulations. These rules say only people living in India can join these programmes.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a directive to all colleges and universities: no more admitting foreign students to open and distance learning programmes. In a recent notice, the UGC reminded institutions about the rules laid out in Annexure III of their regulations. These rules say only people living in India can join these programmes.

This reminder is based on Regulation 23 of the UGC's ODL Programmes and Online Programmes Regulations, 2020. It states that only learners within India can enrol in distance learning courses. All academic activities, like exams and admissions, must happen within the institution's local area.

Read Also
Former UGC Chairman Prof D. P. Singh Appointed TISS Chancellor
article-image

Ministry of Home Affairs also stepped in, saying that international students can't get student visas if they're sponsored by franchise schools, off-campus centres, or study spots at open universities. This rule applies even to outreach programmes and courses that aren't officially approved.

Read Also
UGC Issues Guidelines For International Students; 25% Extra Seats Allotted
article-image

UGC requests that all schools and institutions that provide remote learning abide by these regulations and cease accepting international students. By adhering to the guidelines in Annexure III of the UGC's regulations, this action seeks to ensure that only residents of India participate in these programmes. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Likely By May 5: UGC Chairman

CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Likely By May 5: UGC Chairman

Maharashtra: Summer Vacations Announced Early For Schools Amid Rising Temperatures

Maharashtra: Summer Vacations Announced Early For Schools Amid Rising Temperatures

Physics Wallah Asks Indian Students At Harvard, Stanford To 'Return Home'; Post Goes Viral

Physics Wallah Asks Indian Students At Harvard, Stanford To 'Return Home'; Post Goes Viral

UGC Directs HEIs: No Admission Of Foreign Nationals In ODL Programs

UGC Directs HEIs: No Admission Of Foreign Nationals In ODL Programs

No Book With 'Objectionable Content' Prescribed: Jammu & Kashmir School Education Department...

No Book With 'Objectionable Content' Prescribed: Jammu & Kashmir School Education Department...