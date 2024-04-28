UGC Directs HEIs: No Admission Of Foreign Nationals In ODL Programs

Pixabay

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a directive to all colleges and universities: no more admitting foreign students to open and distance learning programmes. In a recent notice, the UGC reminded institutions about the rules laid out in Annexure III of their regulations. These rules say only people living in India can join these programmes.

This reminder is based on Regulation 23 of the UGC's ODL Programmes and Online Programmes Regulations, 2020. It states that only learners within India can enrol in distance learning courses. All academic activities, like exams and admissions, must happen within the institution's local area.

Ministry of Home Affairs also stepped in, saying that international students can't get student visas if they're sponsored by franchise schools, off-campus centres, or study spots at open universities. This rule applies even to outreach programmes and courses that aren't officially approved.

UGC requests that all schools and institutions that provide remote learning abide by these regulations and cease accepting international students. By adhering to the guidelines in Annexure III of the UGC's regulations, this action seeks to ensure that only residents of India participate in these programmes.