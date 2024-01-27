 UGC Notifies Universities To Register With NTA For CUET PG 2024 Admissions
Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
University Grants Commission (UGC) | File

In order to facilitate admissions to postgraduate courses at the institution, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has sent out a notification and requested that universities register with the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Applications for admission to the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) are now being accepted, and candidates can complete the form with the NTA. On January 31, NTA will close the application window for CUET PG 2024.

Those who have not yet registered for CUET PG 2024 may do so online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, the new website.

The commission reaffirmed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been given the authority to administer CUET PG as an entrance exam for admission to central universities. It further stated that the list of participating institutions, which is updated on the NTA website upon registration of new universities, is dynamic.

Once a candidate register with NTA, the university's name will be included to the dynamic list of collaborating universities on the NTA website.

Official notification

According to the official UGC notification, "NTA has been tasked with administering the CUET on behalf of the Ministry of Education and UGC, with the aim of facilitating uniform admissions in participating universities and institutions for enhanced outreach." The application procedure is open at the moment."

Students will have a single point of contact to apply for admission to participating universities and institutes nationwide through CUET PG for admission to various programs of the participating central universities.

For any additional questions or information. Candidates and colleges can get in touch with the NTA assistance desk.

A help desk number has also been published by the commission to address questions and provide clarifications. 011-40759000 is the number. For questions, colleges planning to take part in CUET PG can also send an email to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

