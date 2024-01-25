Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: UGC Urges Universities To Make Arrangements For Live Streaming

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 approaches on January 29, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to engage with students, teachers, and parents at Bharat Manadapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Starting at 11 am, the event is set to attract a massive audience, with over 2 crore students registering their participation.

Turnout and interactive opportunities

Official data reveals an overwhelming response, with 205.62 lakh students, 14.93 lakh teachers, and 5.69 lakh parents enrolling for the event through the MyGov portal. This interactive session is expected to witness active participation from approximately 4000 students who will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with PM Modi.

UGC Issues Guidelines

In anticipation of the significant turnout, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued directives to educational institutions across the nation. The UGC is urging universities to facilitate live-streaming arrangements for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024. The official notice encourages universities to display the live telecast at prominent locations within their campuses and to disseminate information about the event to students and faculty members.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 will be accessible through various platforms, including Doordarshan through DD National, DD News, and DD India. Major private channels, radio channels, and web streams on the websites of PMO, the Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, MyGov.in, and the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education (MoE) will also broadcast the program.

PM Modi's insights on stress-free exam preparation

During the event, PM Modi is expected to share valuable insights with students on how to approach board exams in a stress-free manner. The overarching objective of Pariksha Pe Charcha is to create a collaborative space where students, parents, teachers, and society can collectively celebrate and encourage the unique individuality of each child, fostering an environment conducive to self-expression and growth.