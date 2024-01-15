Record 20 Million Registrations For PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 | File Photo

Students, teachers, and parents are eagerly anticipating the forthcoming session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 29, 2024, as part of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event. The seventh edition will take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The 2024 edition of PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has seen a remarkable 20 million registrations on the MyGov portal. According to the official announcement, a grand total of 22,631,698 students have signed up for this year's session.

More than 2.05 million students registered

According to the MyGov portal, more than 2.05 million students, 1.493 million teachers, and 569,000 parents have registered for the session. The PPC 2024 is set to take place on January 29, 2024, starting at 11 am in a town-hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Around 4,000 participants will engage with the Prime Minister during the event.

Dreaming big, aiming high!

Record-breaking spirit as 22.6 million students register for #ParikshaPeCharcha2024!



Get ready for an enlightening session on Jan 29, 2024, as young minds engage with the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi. #PPC2024 pic.twitter.com/A9ZCaRzQ01 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 14, 2024

Various school-level events to be held

Starting from January 12, 2024 (Youth Day), and lasting until January 23, various school-level events will be held as a prelude to the main occasion. These events will offer a wide range of educational activities, including a marathon, music and meme contests, street performances, and student-led conversations.

The concluding celebration on January 23, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, will showcase a painting contest in 500 districts across the country. The contest themes will spotlight accomplishments such as Chandrayan and India's achievements in sports, illustrating how assessments can be a commemoration of life.

2050 candidates will be chosen

For the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 event, approximately 2050 students will be chosen based on their submissions on the MyGov portal. They will receive a unique Pariksha Pe Charcha kit containing the Exam Warriors book in both Hindi and English, authored by the Prime Minister, along with a certificate.

Prime Minister Modi to interact with schools

During this yearly occasion, Prime Minister Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents to offer advice and assistance as students get ready for their exams.