Last Day To Register For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Prime Minister Modi's Interaction Program Draws Over 181 Lakh Participants

PM Modi | File

Today is the last day to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024, the seventh edition.

Parents, instructors, and students who want to take part in the program can register by going to Pariksha Pe Charcha's official website. The occasion is set to take place in 2024 prior to the board exams.

According to the Ministry of Education, the government organizes this annual event to assist students in letting go of exam anxiety and embracing motivation for achievement. Teachers and children can interact at the event with Prime Minister Modi, giving them a chance to meet and speak with him.

To date, more than 181.16 lakh kids have signed up for Prime Minister Modi's interaction program. 4.74 lakh parents and 13.52 lakh teachers have also enlisted. The details are available on the PPC's official website.

How to enroll?

There are two methods that students can take part in the program: through teacher login or as self-students. Participants in the competition can be students in grades 6 through 12.

In the interim, students have the option to submit 500-character maximum queries to the prime minister. The online activities created just for parents and instructors are open to participation and submission of entries.

About Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Modi's "Exam Warriors" initiative, which includes Pariksha Pe Charcha, aims to provide a stress-free environment for children. The Prime Minister gives stress-free advice on how to ace entrance exams and board examinations at the occasion.