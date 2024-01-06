PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Attracts Over 10 Million Registrations From Students, Parents and Teachers

PM Modi at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' | ANI

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 has witnessed over 10 million registrations as of January 5th on the MyGov portal. The online multiple-choice question competition is open on the MyGov portal from December 11, 2023, to January 12, 2024, allowing students from classes 6 to 12, as well as teachers and parents, to take part.

There have been over 9 million student registrations, more than 800,000 teacher registrations, and approximately 200,000 parent registrations as on January 5, 2024.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi conceptualized this unique interactive program - Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) - wherein students, parents, and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school. This event was organized successfully for the last six years by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

This year, the programme will be held on 29 January 2024, from 11 am onwards in a town-hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Nearly 4000 participants will be interacting with the Prime Minister in the programme. Two students and a teacher from each of the States and UTs and winners of the Kala Utsav and the Veer Gatha competition may be invited as special guests for the main event.

The online MCQ competition is live on the MyGov portal between 11th December 2023 to 12th January 2024 for students of classes 6th to 12th, Teachers, and Parents to participate in the contest. As of 5th January 2024, over 90 lakh students, more than 8 lakh teachers and around 2 Lakh parents have registered so far.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - ‘Exam Warriors’ - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.

It is a movement that is driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring together students, parents, teachers and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully. Inspiring this movement is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pathbreaking, bestselling book 'Exam Warriors'.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' kit to winners

With this in mind, as a precursor to the main event, starting from 12th January 2024, i.e. Youth Day, till 23rd January 2024, a bouquet of activities shall be organized at school level which will include joyful learning activities like marathon run, music competition, meme competition, nukkad natak, student-anchor-Student-guest discussions, etc. On the last day, 23rd January 2024 i.e. birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, a Painting Competition shall be organized in 500 districts across the country. The topics shall include Chandrayan, the sporting success of India, etc. – which show-case how examinations can be an Utsav of Life.

About 2050 participants shall be selected on the basis of their Questions on the MyGov portal and will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister, and a certificate.

