Registrations Open For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 With Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

The seventh Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024) session is now accepting registrations, which will take place in advance of the board exams in 2024. Parents, teachers, and children who are interested in participating in the program can register by visiting Pariksha Pe Charcha's official website. January 12, 2024 is the last day to register for the event. The education ministry will shortly release the PPC 2024 date.

Students in grades 6 through 12 can enter the competition; the deadline for participation is January 12, 2024. While teachers and parents have separate logins, students can participate through "teacher login" or "self participation."

In the interim, students have the option to submit 500-character maximum queries to the prime minister. The online activities created just for parents and instructors are open to participation and submission of entries.

According to the Ministry of Education, the yearly ceremony is held to welcome inspiration for success and bid adieu to exam stress. Teachers and kids have the chance to meet and converse with Prime Minister Modi at the occasion.

PM's Exam Warriors

Prime Minister Modi's "Exam Warriors" initiative, which includes Pariksha Pe Charcha, aims to provide a stress-free environment for children. The Prime Minister gives stress-free advice on how to ace entrance exams and board examinations at the occasion.

