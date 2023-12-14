PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2024: Apply Now For A Chance To Engage With The Prime Minister!

File Photo

The Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, has announced that applications are now open for the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. Students who wish to take part in the activities related to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 must first apply on the official website, innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2024/.

The deadline for participation is January 12, 2024, and the competition is available to students in classes 6 to 12. Students can participate through either 'self participation' or 'teacher login', while teachers and parents have their own separate logins.

With the season of exams on the way, PM @narendramodi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024’ is also back.



Call on my dear students, teachers and parents to visit: https://t.co/HnVgZyWCFX for details. Let us strengthen the mass movement to make exams and life stress-free. #PPC2024 pic.twitter.com/9nAo3WWFzB — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 14, 2023

PM to engage with parents and teachers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in discussions with parents and teachers on topics related to board exams, students' aspirations, and their future plans. Students can pose their questions to the Prime Minister in 500 characters or less. Additionally, parents and teachers have the opportunity to take part in online activities tailored for them.

Around 2050 individuals, including students, teachers, and parents selected through competitions on MyGov, will receive PPC Kits from the Ministry of Education. Last year, Pariksha Pe Charcha took place on January 27 at New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

In 2023, over 38 lakh students registered for the sixth edition of PPC, with more than 16 lakhs hailing from state boards. The education minister noted a significant increase of over 15 lakh registrations compared to the previous year.