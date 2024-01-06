School Students To Embark On Educational Trip To PM Modi's Alma Mater In Vadnagar | representational pic

School students will have the chance to embark on a seven-day educational trip to the school attended by PM Narendra Modi in Vadnagar, Gujarat, as per the Ministry of Education's announcement on Thursday.

This initiative is a component of the Prerana: An Experiential Learning programme. The ministry has launched an online portal for the interested students of classes 9 to 12 to register and participate in the programme.

For this, a batch of 20 students (10 girls and 10 boys) will participate in the programme every week throughout the year. This programme will be operated from a Vernacular School, established in 1888, in Vadnagar, Gujarat. The school was also attended by Prime Minister Modi.

According to the education ministry's website, the program's selection process will occur in three phases. Initially, students in grades 9 to 12 from any accredited school must register on the official website, prerana.education.gov.in.

Approximately 200 students from each district, with 50% being female, will be chosen based on their notable accomplishments.

"Prerana: An Experiential Learning programme" aims at offering a meaningful, unique and inspiring experience to all participants, and empowering them with leadership qualities, according to the ministry officials.

"Prerana is driven by a strong commitment to integrate principles of the Indian education system and the philosophy of value-based education, which is a cornerstone of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020," a senior ministry official said.

The school will feature nine themes distributed among eight classrooms.

Swabhiman and Vinay

Shaurya and Sahas

Parishram and Samarpan

Karuna and Sewa

Vividhta and Ekta

Satyanishtha and Shuchita

Navachar and Jigyasa

Shraddha and Vishwas

Swatantrata and Kartavya

