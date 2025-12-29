 Delhi Govt Directs Educational Institutions To Nominate Nodal Officers For Stray Dog Issues Amid Teachers' Opposition
The Delhi government has instructed schools to appoint nodal officers for stray dog issues and submit their details to the Directorate of Education. This move, aimed at public safety and following a Supreme Court order, has faced opposition from teachers’ associations, who argue that such duties could disrupt academics and undermine their profession.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
Delhi Govt Directs Educational Institutions To Nominate Nodal Officers For Stray Dog Issues Amid Teachers' Opposition | File

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed educational institutions, including schools, to nominate nodal officers for matters related to stray dogs and submit their details to the Directorate of Education.

Teachers' associations, however, have opposed the move, questioning why departments responsible for animal welfare are not handling the issue.

In a circular, the Directorate of Education's (DoE's) Caretaking Branch said district education officers (DDEs) must compile details of nodal officers, including name, designation, contact number and email ID for all schools, stadiums and sports complexes under their jurisdiction and send the consolidated information to the directorate.

The DoE stated that replies being received from individual schools were not required, and clarified that only district-level compiled reports would be accepted. The information will be forwarded to the office of the Delhi chief secretary.

Nodal officers will act as the point of contact for stray dog-related issues, and their details are to be displayed prominently outside school buildings and other educational premises for public awareness.

The DoE said the move is linked to public safety, is in compliance with the Supreme Court's November 7 order, and in line with subsequent directions issued in a meeting held on November 20. The task has been marked as a top priority, the circular added.

Opposing the move, teachers' associations have also cautioned that assigning such non-teaching duties to educators could affect academic work and undermine the dignity of the teaching profession.

Similar directives involving deployment of teachers for animal-related matters had earlier been issued in a number of states and Union territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

