 'We Must Not Become A Dead Society': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Mourns Killing Of Anjel Chakma, Calls It A Hate Crime
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi termed the killing of Tripura student Angel Chakma in Dehradun a “horrific hate crime”, accusing the BJP of normalising hate. Chakma was attacked after objecting to a racial slur and died on December 26. Protests erupted in Tripura as the CM assured arrests.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the killing of a Tripura student in Uttarakhand's Dehradun a "horrific hate crime", as he accused the ruling BJP of "normalising" hate.

Twenty-four-year-old Angel Chakma from Nandannagar in the West Tripura district was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to an alleged racial slur on December 9 in Dehradun. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on December 26.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

In a post on X, Gandhi said hate does not appear overnight.

"What happened to Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun is a horrific hate crime," he said.

"Hate doesn't appear overnight. For years now, it is being fed daily -- especially to our youth -- through toxic content and irresponsible narratives. And it's being normalised by the hate-spewing leadership of the ruling BJP," he said.

The Leader of Opposition said India is built on respect and unity, not fear and abuse.

"We are a country of love and diversity. We must not become a dead society that looks away while fellow Indians are targeted. We must reflect and confront what we are allowing our country to become," he said.

"My thoughts are with the Chakma family and the people of Tripura and Northeast. We are proud to call you our fellow Indian brothers and sisters," Gandhi added.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured him that all persons responsible for the murder will be arrested.

Thousands of students under the banner of Tipra Indigenous Students' Federation on Sunday organised a candle march here seeking justice for Angel Chakma. The students covered a distance of around one kilometre from the North Gate of Ujjayanta Palace.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

