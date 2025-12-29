JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Schedule Released At jeeadv.ac.in; Check Details Here

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Schedule: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2026 registration schedule for undergraduate (UG) engineering programs has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee). Candidates who passed the JEE Mains 2026 will be able to apply for the JEE Advanced 2026 between April 23 and May 2. The official website, jeeadv.ac.in, will hold the registration link.

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Schedule: Important dates and time

JEE (Advanced) 2026

JEE (Advanced) 2026 exam date: May 17, 2026

Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM (IST)

Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (IST)

Other important details:

Online registration (Foreign National & OCI/PIO-F): April 6, 2026 (10:00 AM) to May 2, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Online registration (JEE Main 2026 qualified candidates): April 23, 2026 (10:00 AM) to May 2, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last date for fee payment: May 4, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Admit card download: May 11, 2026 (10:00 AM) to May 17, 2026 (2:30 PM)

Candidate response sheet release: May 21, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Provisional answer key release: May 25, 2026 (10:00 AM)

Answer key challenge window: May 25, 2026 (10:00 AM) to May 26, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Final answer key and result declaration: June 1, 2026 (10:00 AM)

AAT 2026 exam date: June 4, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM)

AAT 2026 result declaration: June 7, 2026 (5:00 PM)

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Schedule: Application fees

General category candidates: Rs 3,200

Female candidates: Rs 1,600

SC, ST and PwD candidates: Rs 1,600

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Schedule: Age eligibilty criteria

Candidates must have been born on October 1, 2001, or later. SC, ST, and PwD applicants are granted a five-year age relaxation; that is, they must have been born on or after October 1, 1996.

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Schedule: Steps to check the schedule

Step 1: Visit the official JEE (Advanced) website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Quick link for JEE (Advanced) 2026 schedule

Step 3: Open the schedule PDF or webpage

Step 4: Check exam dates, timings and related events carefully

Step 5: Download or save the schedule for future reference

For admission to IITs around the nation, candidates must pass the computer-based JEE Advanced exam. For admission to engineering programs, only students who have passed the JEE Mains will be eligible to take the JEE Advanced.