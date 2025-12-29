Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Urges Universities To Focus On Innovation & Employability | ANI

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said higher education institutions must focus on innovation, employability and entrepreneurship, in line with regional and national development needs.

Chairing the third meeting of the University Council of the Cluster University of Jammu, at Lok Bhavan, here, he advised the varsity to strengthen integrated and professional programmes to meet the emerging academic and industry demands.

The University Council accorded in-principle approval to major academic and administrative proposals and confirmed National Education Policy (NEP)-aligned reforms, including a new undergraduate curriculum, new programmes and flexible course structures to boost employability, an official spokesman said.

The LG, who is also the Chancellor of the University, emphasised that higher education institutions must focus on innovation, employability and entrepreneurship, while ensuring that academic initiatives are aligned with the regional and national developmental needs.

Sinha, while appreciating the University's reform initiatives, instructed it to ensure implementation of the e-office system before the end of June 2026 and to conduct the University Council meetings every six months.

The council approved the introduction of new programmes such as the four-year integrated teacher education programme, MA Education, Masters in Performing Arts, PG Geography and Cyber Security at the PG level, along with new minor, skill and value-added courses across constituent colleges, the spokesman said.

Student-centric measures such as award of additional credits for sports and cultural activities, revised credit norms for Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and inclusive examination and admission policies were also confirmed, he said.

The LG called for increased participation of students in the "Viksit Bharat Yuva" connect programme and also issued directions for encouraging active engagement of students in "Nasha Mukt Bharat" and "Nasha Mukt J&K" campaigns.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)