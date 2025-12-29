 Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Urges Universities To Focus On Innovation & Employability
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Urges Universities To Focus On Innovation & Employability

Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Urges Universities To Focus On Innovation & Employability

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha stressed that higher education institutions must prioritise innovation, employability and entrepreneurship in line with national and regional needs. Chairing the University Council meeting of Cluster University of Jammu, he approved NEP-aligned reforms, new courses, flexible curricula, student-centric measures and directed timely e-office implementation.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Urges Universities To Focus On Innovation & Employability | ANI

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said higher education institutions must focus on innovation, employability and entrepreneurship, in line with regional and national development needs.

Chairing the third meeting of the University Council of the Cluster University of Jammu, at Lok Bhavan, here, he advised the varsity to strengthen integrated and professional programmes to meet the emerging academic and industry demands.

The University Council accorded in-principle approval to major academic and administrative proposals and confirmed National Education Policy (NEP)-aligned reforms, including a new undergraduate curriculum, new programmes and flexible course structures to boost employability, an official spokesman said.

Read Also
Tripura Student Murder Case: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma Announces ₹10 Lakh Reward For...
article-image

The LG, who is also the Chancellor of the University, emphasised that higher education institutions must focus on innovation, employability and entrepreneurship, while ensuring that academic initiatives are aligned with the regional and national developmental needs.

FPJ Shorts
'Touch Us Now, & We Will Retort In Kind': Jain Monk Nileshchandra Maharaj Warns Over Assault On Non-Marathi Trader In Mira-Bhayandar
'Touch Us Now, & We Will Retort In Kind': Jain Monk Nileshchandra Maharaj Warns Over Assault On Non-Marathi Trader In Mira-Bhayandar
How To Buy Digital Gold & Silver ETFs Online In India
How To Buy Digital Gold & Silver ETFs Online In India
Alien Contact, Earthquakes & Market Crashes: Here's What Baba Vanga Has Predicted For 2026
Alien Contact, Earthquakes & Market Crashes: Here's What Baba Vanga Has Predicted For 2026
Jharkhand: President Droupadi Murmu Sings In Santhali At Ol Chiki Centenary Celebrations, Stresses Preservation Of Language & Culture - Video
Jharkhand: President Droupadi Murmu Sings In Santhali At Ol Chiki Centenary Celebrations, Stresses Preservation Of Language & Culture - Video

Sinha, while appreciating the University's reform initiatives, instructed it to ensure implementation of the e-office system before the end of June 2026 and to conduct the University Council meetings every six months.

The council approved the introduction of new programmes such as the four-year integrated teacher education programme, MA Education, Masters in Performing Arts, PG Geography and Cyber Security at the PG level, along with new minor, skill and value-added courses across constituent colleges, the spokesman said.

Read Also
Tripura Student Murder Case: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Speaks To Anjel Chakma's Father,...
article-image

Student-centric measures such as award of additional credits for sports and cultural activities, revised credit norms for Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and inclusive examination and admission policies were also confirmed, he said.

The LG called for increased participation of students in the "Viksit Bharat Yuva" connect programme and also issued directions for encouraging active engagement of students in "Nasha Mukt Bharat" and "Nasha Mukt J&K" campaigns.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Must Not Become A Dead Society': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Mourns Killing Of Anjel Chakma, Calls...

'We Must Not Become A Dead Society': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Mourns Killing Of Anjel Chakma, Calls...

Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Urges Universities To Focus On Innovation & Employability

Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Urges Universities To Focus On Innovation & Employability

'Essential For Long-Term Regional Stability': Punjab Governor Stresses On Role Of Higher Education...

'Essential For Long-Term Regional Stability': Punjab Governor Stresses On Role Of Higher Education...

IAF's Software Development Institute, IIT Madras Sign MoU To Develop Indigenous Airborne...

IAF's Software Development Institute, IIT Madras Sign MoU To Develop Indigenous Airborne...

GUJCET 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At gujcet.gseb.org; Exam On March 29

GUJCET 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At gujcet.gseb.org; Exam On March 29