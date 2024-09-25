 UGC NET Result 2024 To Release Soon; Where & How To Check When Declared?
Candidates could raise objections against the provisional answer key until September 14. The exact results announcement date is yet to be confirmed.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
UGC NET 2024 |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the final answer key for the UGC NET June 2024 examination. Candidates can check their results on the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in or ugcnet.ntaonline.in.

Specific details regarding the date and time of the results announcement have yet to be disclosed.

Exam Dates

The UGC NET June examination took place from August 21 to September 4, 2024, in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and Shift 2 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The NTA has already released the answer keys for all exam dates, and candidates had the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer key until September 14, 2024. A panel of subject experts will review any challenges submitted; if any are found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly, and the final results will be based on this updated key.

How to Check UGC NET Results?

To check the UGC NET June 2024 results, candidates will need to:

1. Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in or ugcnet.ntaonline.in.

2. Click on the June exam result link.

3. Enter their application number and date of birth.

4. Submit the details to view their results.

Marking Scheme Overview

Each question in the UGC NET exam carries 2 marks. Candidates receive full marks for correct answers, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses. Marks will not be awarded for unattempted questions. If a question is deemed incorrect or ambiguous, candidates who attempted it and selected one of the correct answers will receive credit. If a question is dropped, those who attempted it will be awarded 2 marks.

What Happens if a Question is Dropped?

If a question is dropped from the final answer key of UGC NET 2024, candidates who attempt that question will be awarded two marks. This measure ensures fairness in the marking process for all participants.

