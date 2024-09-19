 UGC NET Result 2024 Delay Leaves Aspirants Furious, Floods Social Media With Demands For NTA To Reveal Dates
UGC NET Result 2024 Delay Leaves Aspirants Furious, Floods Social Media With Demands For NTA To Reveal Dates

Students urge UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar to announce results, reconsider fee structure, and ensure timely PhD admissions for 2024-25.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
The UGC NET results for the July exams, which were reconducted in August and September, are long overdue, and candidates are growing anxious. Many have taken to social media to request UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar to announce the results, citing disruptions to PhD admissions .

The delay has caused frustration among aspirants, who are also unhappy about the non-refundable challenge fee and the high number of incorrect answers. Despite the National Testing Agency (NTA) issuing a provisional answer key and revising some answers, candidates claim there are still over 60 errors in the history paper.

Other frustrated candidates took to social media, posting:

"'Hey sir, it's already September and almost year-end, when we get UGC NET exam results that help us in PhD admission? Kindly think about our students who did a 4-year undergraduate program. They are planning for their master's if the result is not uploaded soon,'" tweeted an aspirant, tagging UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

Another candidate pleaded, "'Sir, when UGC NET result will be declared, please tell us a date as you always did.'"

“When will the UGC NET 2024 August exams results be declared?”, “Depressed due to UGC NET” were among other tweets on X.

To make matters worse, the objection fee is Rs 200 per question, which is a significant burden for students. The UGC NET exam is crucial for securing Junior Research Fellowships and eligibility for assistant professor and lectureship positions.

The UGC has also allowed universities to offer PhD admissions based on NTA NET scores, adding to the urgency for results. With over 11 lakh candidates registered for the July exam, the delay is causing widespread concern.

