 Is UGC NET Result 2024 Out? Check Here, Cutt Off, Merit List & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIs UGC NET Result 2024 Out? Check Here, Cutt Off, Merit List & More

Is UGC NET Result 2024 Out? Check Here, Cutt Off, Merit List & More

The provisional answer key objections window closed on September 14. Note that re-evaluation is not permitted. NTA will shortlist 6% of candidates for the merit list.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
UGC NET 2024 |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET 2024 results soon. Following the release of the provisional answer key for exams held from August 21 to September 4, the objection window closed on September 14. The final answer key and results will be published together on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exact release date and time have not yet been announced.

Imortant Details:

- Final Answer Key & Result Release: The final answer key and UGC NET 2024 results will be available on the official website. Candidates will need their application and registration numbers to access their scorecards.

- Re-evaluation Policy: Re-evaluation or re-checking of the UGC NET results is not allowed. The NTA only accepts challenges against the provisional answer key. The final results are based on these objections. No correspondence regarding re-evaluation will be entertained.

FPJ Shorts
Is UGC NET Result 2024 Out? Check Here, Cutt Off, Merit List & More
Is UGC NET Result 2024 Out? Check Here, Cutt Off, Merit List & More
No More Windfall Tax On Crude Starting Today; Major Oil Stocks In Focus
No More Windfall Tax On Crude Starting Today; Major Oil Stocks In Focus
'Not Aware In Advance & Not Involved,' Says US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller On Lebanon Pager Attack That Killed 8 People & Injured 2,750 Others
'Not Aware In Advance & Not Involved,' Says US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller On Lebanon Pager Attack That Killed 8 People & Injured 2,750 Others
DU UG Spot Round Admission 2024: Round 1 Registration Starts Today; Seat Allotment On September 21
DU UG Spot Round Admission 2024: Round 1 Registration Starts Today; Seat Allotment On September 21

- Merit List Criteria: NTA will shortlist 6% of the total candidates appearing for the UGC NET exam for the merit list.

- Certificate Validity: Candidates who qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) will be eligible for a stipend if they secure placement in universities or IITs. The JRF award letter is valid for three years from the issuance date.

- Normalisation Process: For multi-shift exams, the NTA uses a normalisation process to convert raw marks into a percentile score. Details of this process are available on the official website.

- Attempts Allowed: There is no limit on the number of attempts for the UGC NET exam for the post of assistant professor. However, candidates must be under 30 to qualify for the JRF.

- Scorecard Usage: UGC NET results will be used for three categories: Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as assistant professors, and admission to PhD programmes.

Previous June Session Cut-offs (for reference):

-Economics: 170

-Political Science: 97.65

-Philosophy: 198

-Psychology: 194

-Sociology: 196

-Hindi: 97.31

-History: 98.52

Read Also
UGC NET 2024: Students Allege 60+ Errors In History Paper Answer Key; Slam NTA Over High...
article-image

Why was the exam cancelled in June?

The UGC NET June 2024 exam was canceled following warnings from the National Cyber Crime Coordination Centre about potential security breaches. The exam, conducted on June 18, was attended by over 9 lakh candidates and administered in pen-and-paper mode.

Steps to Check UGC NET Result:

1. Visit the Official Website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Find the Result Link: Click on the link for UGC NET Result 2024.

3. Enter Details: Input your application number and registration number, then submit.

4. View and Download: The result will be displayed; download and save it.

Keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates on the result release.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Is UGC NET Result 2024 Out? Check Here, Cutt Off, Merit List & More

Is UGC NET Result 2024 Out? Check Here, Cutt Off, Merit List & More

DU UG Spot Round Admission 2024: Round 1 Registration Starts Today; Seat Allotment On September 21

DU UG Spot Round Admission 2024: Round 1 Registration Starts Today; Seat Allotment On September 21

IIT Bombay Receives Rs. 130 Crore Pledge from Motilal Oswal Foundation for Academic Advancement

IIT Bombay Receives Rs. 130 Crore Pledge from Motilal Oswal Foundation for Academic Advancement

Supreme Court Of India Is Hiring For 80 Junior Court Attendants: Apply By September 19

Supreme Court Of India Is Hiring For 80 Junior Court Attendants: Apply By September 19

Chhattisgarh CGPSC Recruitment 2024: Correction Window For 595 Professor Posts Closing Tomorrow

Chhattisgarh CGPSC Recruitment 2024: Correction Window For 595 Professor Posts Closing Tomorrow