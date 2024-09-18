Is UGC NET Result 2024 Out? Check Here, Cutt Off, Merit List & More

UGC NET 2024 |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET 2024 results soon. Following the release of the provisional answer key for exams held from August 21 to September 4, the objection window closed on September 14. The final answer key and results will be published together on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exact release date and time have not yet been announced.

Imortant Details:

- Final Answer Key & Result Release: The final answer key and UGC NET 2024 results will be available on the official website. Candidates will need their application and registration numbers to access their scorecards.

- Re-evaluation Policy: Re-evaluation or re-checking of the UGC NET results is not allowed. The NTA only accepts challenges against the provisional answer key. The final results are based on these objections. No correspondence regarding re-evaluation will be entertained.

- Merit List Criteria: NTA will shortlist 6% of the total candidates appearing for the UGC NET exam for the merit list.

- Certificate Validity: Candidates who qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) will be eligible for a stipend if they secure placement in universities or IITs. The JRF award letter is valid for three years from the issuance date.

- Normalisation Process: For multi-shift exams, the NTA uses a normalisation process to convert raw marks into a percentile score. Details of this process are available on the official website.

- Attempts Allowed: There is no limit on the number of attempts for the UGC NET exam for the post of assistant professor. However, candidates must be under 30 to qualify for the JRF.

- Scorecard Usage: UGC NET results will be used for three categories: Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as assistant professors, and admission to PhD programmes.

Previous June Session Cut-offs (for reference):

-Economics: 170

-Political Science: 97.65

-Philosophy: 198

-Psychology: 194

-Sociology: 196

-Hindi: 97.31

-History: 98.52

Why was the exam cancelled in June?

The UGC NET June 2024 exam was canceled following warnings from the National Cyber Crime Coordination Centre about potential security breaches. The exam, conducted on June 18, was attended by over 9 lakh candidates and administered in pen-and-paper mode.

Steps to Check UGC NET Result:

1. Visit the Official Website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Find the Result Link: Click on the link for UGC NET Result 2024.

3. Enter Details: Input your application number and registration number, then submit.

4. View and Download: The result will be displayed; download and save it.

Keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates on the result release.