UGC NET 2024: Students Allege 60+ Errors In History Paper Answer Key; Slam NTA Over High 'Non-Refundable Challenege Fee'

UGC NET 2024 |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET Answer Key on (link unavailable). Today, September 14 (11:50 PM), is the last date to challenge the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2024. However, numerous students are unhappy with the answer key, citing an unusually high error count in the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET). Students claim the History paper (Shift I) answer key for UGC NET 2024 (rescheduled) contains over 60 incorrect answers.

Dissatisfied candidates can challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable ₹200 per question processing fee. This means a candidate must pay ₹12,000 (Rs 200 x 60) to challenge the answer key.

Claiming it to be a pointless exercise, an aspirant on X wrote, “We got a total of 13 questions in paper 2 of the UGC NET English exam that were simply chronology questions. Will NTA explain how this pointless exercise of cramming dates will test anyone’s ability to pursue research or teach? Posting them here so someone can enlighten us.”

We got a total of 13 questions in paper 2 of the UGC NET English exam that were simply chronology questions. Will NTA explain how this pointless excercise of cramming dates will test anyone’s ability to pursue research or teach? Posting them here so someone can enlighten us. pic.twitter.com/waL9ELDjDT — Nalini (@pyaripyariazadi) September 11, 2024

Another user on X wrote, “#Ugc_net history answer key’s 80% answers are wrong. It’s totally useless. So pathetic condition of ugc net even they can’t make a correct answer key. Now they will charge every question ₹200. It means they approx ₹200×70= ₹14,000.”

#Ugc_net history answer key's 80 % answers are wrong .it's totally useless .soo pathetic condition of ugc net even they can't make a correct answer key .now they will charge every questions 200 . It's means they

approx 200×70= 14000 .@ugc_india @mamidala90 @EduMinOfIndia — Vijendra Gurjar (@Vijendrgurjar10) September 11, 2024

A similar concern was raised by another aspirant, “The answer key of UGC NET (History) was released last night in which out of 100 questions in history, answers to 45-47 questions are wrong. And to challenge one question you will have to pay Rs 200. The government and NTA cannot conduct even a single exam properly. there is fraud everywhere”

UGC NET ( History ) की कल रात answer key आई जिसमें इतिहास के 100 प्रश्नों में से 45-47 प्रश्न के उत्तर ग़लत दिये है।

और एक प्रश्न को चेलेंज करने के लिए 200 रुपए‌ का भुगतान करना पड़ेगा।

सरकार और NTA एक exam भी ढ़ंग से नहीं करवा सकती।

हर जगह फर्जीवाड़ा है — मध्यप्रदेश (@MadhyaPradesh47) September 12, 2024

The National Testing Agency conducted the UGC – NET June 2024 (Rescheduled) Examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode for 83 subjects across the country.

@ugc_india @NTA_Exams @EduMinOfIndia Answer key of UGC NET history exam conducted on 29/08/24 is totally wrong. Around 60 answers are incorrect. We request to take back this answer key and release a new one. — Bhartavamshi ( भरतवंशी ) (@ictfan12_) September 12, 2024

The Provisional Answer Key(s) for the UGC – NET June 2024 (Rescheduled) Examination, conducted on August 27-30 and September 2-5, 2024, along with the Question Paper and Recorded Responses, are available on the official website for candidates to challenge.

Challenges made by candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If a candidate's challenge is correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised Final Answer Key.

No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of their challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final.

How to Check the UGC NET Answer Key 2024?

Please go to NTA website here.

Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’

Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter the security pin as displayed and submit.