UGC-NET June 2024: Complete Checklist For Candidates Appearing In August-September CBT Exam

UGC NET 2024 |

The UGC-NET June 2024 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) using computer-based testing (CBT) between August 21, 2024, and September 4, 2024.

The official notice states that multiple exam centres will be holding the UGC NET retest. The UGC NET exam will be offered in two shifts: from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 to 6 pm.

Candidates MUST Bring the following items

Admit Card

PwD certificate provided by the Competent Authority in the event that extra time or scribe is claimed in accordance with the RPwD Act, 2016.

A blue ball point pen

Transparent water bottle

Candidates MUST bring to the test centre the following documents

Printed copy of an admission card with a barcode or QR code.

A copy of the test centre's Permanent or Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration, to be kept on file

Any of the government-issued picture IDs listed below (must be original, valid, and non-expiring)

PAN Card

Driver's License

Voter Identity

The passport

Aadhaar Card – Including Photo

Reporting Time and other Important Instructions

(i) In order to finish the registration and frisking procedures on time, candidates must be at the examination centre two hours prior to the start of the test. The registration desk will close thirty minutes prior to the test.

(ii) It is recommended that applicants attentively read and abide by the directions on their admit card during the exam.

(iii) Upon the Examination Hall's opening, candidates should take a seat right away. Candidates may miss some general instructions that will be announced in the exam rooms or hallways if they arrive late for any reason, such as congestion in the roadways, a delayed train or bus, etc. Any delay will not be the NTA's fault, according to the official notice.