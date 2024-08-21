 Over 65 Lakh Students Failed Class 10, 12 Exams In 2023: Government
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOver 65 Lakh Students Failed Class 10, 12 Exams In 2023: Government

Over 65 Lakh Students Failed Class 10, 12 Exams In 2023: Government

The highest number of student failure in class 10 was in Madhya Pradesh board followed by Bihar and UP.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic

Over 65 lakh students did not pass class 10 and 12 board exams across the country last year with the failure rate being higher in state boards than the central board, according to Ministry of Education (MoE) officials.

An analysis of class 10 and 12 results of 59 school boards, including 56 state boards and three national boards, revealed that more girls appeared in class 12 exam from government-managed schools but it is opposite in private schools and government-aided schools.

"Around 33.5 lakh students of class 10 are not reaching next grade. While 5.5 lakh candidates did not appear, 28 lakh failed. This is one of the cause for low retention rate and Gross Enrolment Ration (GER) at higher secondary level," a senior MoE official said.

Similarly, around 32.4 lakh class 12 students did not complete the grade. While 5.2 lakh did not appear, 27.2 lakh failed.

FPJ Shorts
Over 65 Lakh Students Failed Class 10, 12 Exams In 2023: Government
Over 65 Lakh Students Failed Class 10, 12 Exams In 2023: Government
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Warsaw, First Visit By Indian PM To Poland In 45 Years; VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Warsaw, First Visit By Indian PM To Poland In 45 Years; VIDEO
Tripura Board JEE PCB 2024 Seat Allotment Results DECLARED at tbjee.nic.in; Check Now!
Tripura Board JEE PCB 2024 Seat Allotment Results DECLARED at tbjee.nic.in; Check Now!
'Hindu Kaise Khatre Mein Hain?': Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Slams Right-Wing 'Indoctrination'
'Hindu Kaise Khatre Mein Hain?': Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Slams Right-Wing 'Indoctrination'

In class 10, the student failure rate in central board stood at 6 per cent while that of state boards was much higher at 16 per cent. In class 12, the failure rate at central board is 12 per cent while that of state boards is 18 per cent.

Read Also
Home Ministry Extends Ban On Students Islamic Movement Of India For 5 Years
article-image

The ministry officials noted that the open school performance was poor in both the classes.

The highest number of student failure in class 10 was in Madhya Pradesh board followed by Bihar and UP. While in class 12, the highest student failure was reported from Uttar Pradesh followed by Madhya Pradesh.

"Overall performance of students in 2023 declined in comparison with previous year. This could be due to larger syllabus for examination," the official said.

More girls appeared for class 10 and 12 board exams from government schools than boys.

"This may reflect gender bias while spending on education by parents. However, girls dominates in pass performance across government, aided and private schools," the official said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over 65 Lakh Students Failed Class 10, 12 Exams In 2023: Government

Over 65 Lakh Students Failed Class 10, 12 Exams In 2023: Government

Tripura Board JEE PCB 2024 Seat Allotment Results DECLARED at tbjee.nic.in; Check Now!

Tripura Board JEE PCB 2024 Seat Allotment Results DECLARED at tbjee.nic.in; Check Now!

NEET PG 2024: No Answer Key To Be Released; Know How Marks Will Be Calculated

NEET PG 2024: No Answer Key To Be Released; Know How Marks Will Be Calculated

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Declared Soon At csirnet.nta.ac.in

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Declared Soon At csirnet.nta.ac.in

Reskilling And Upskilling Important For MBA Students In Changing Industrial Landscapes

Reskilling And Upskilling Important For MBA Students In Changing Industrial Landscapes