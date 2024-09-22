 UGC NET June Results 2024: Scorecards To Be OUT Soon; Steps To View
UGC NET June Results 2024: Scorecards To Be OUT Soon; Steps To View

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the results for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2024 on the NTA website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
UGC NET June Results 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly release the results of the University Grants Commission's (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET).

The exam takers are on tenterhooks as they eagerly await their results. The results will be available on the official NTA exam website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates will need to enter their unique application number and birthday in order to view and check their results.

How Do I Check My Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click the results link on the homepage.

Step 3: To view your outcome, enter the necessary login information.

Step 4: The screen will now display your result.

Step 5: Examine the information.

Step 6: Download and store for later use.

Students need to enter their login details, which include their registration and roll numbers, in order to view their results. It is advised that applicants print their findings and save the paper copy in a secure location in case they require it at a later time.

Additionally, it is advised that candidates who find any inconsistencies in their results or have any doubts regarding them immediately contact the appropriate officials.

The candidates also had the opportunity to object to the preliminary response. Following the examination of these challenges (if any), the outcomes and the final solution key will be made accessible.

Marking System

In order to estimate their score, the candidate must make a note of the marking method that NTA employs.

There are no negative marking options on the UGC NET exam. Candidates will receive two marks for each correct answer. There won't be a mark deduction for questions that are marked for review or that are ignored.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

