UKPSC Principal Recruitment Exam For 296 Posts On September 22; Admit Cards Awaited!

The examination schedule for the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) recruitment exam has been released. Candidates who are to appear for the exam must check and download the exam timetable. The exam timetable link has been made available on the UKPSC's official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the exam will be held on September 29, 2024. "It is hereby informed that the Limited Departmental Examination-2024 for Principal positions in Government Inter Colleges/Government Girls Inter Colleges, as per Advertisement No. A-3/DE(Principal) (M.S.)/s-1/2024 dated March 11, 2023, will be held on September 29, 2024 (Sunday), in Haridwar, Dehradun, and Haldwani," it read.

The UKPSC is conducting this recruitment campaign in order to fill up 692 vacant posts for the position of principal.

"Candidates can download their admit card for the said examination from September 14, 2024 (Saturday) from the Commission's website, psc.uk.gov.in/ukpsc.net.in. Separate admit cards will not be sent to the candidates by post," the notification added.

How To Download Exam Schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link

Step 3: Once found, click to open the file

Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the date carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future

The UKPSC will release the admit cards for the aforementioned exam on September 14, 2024. Information on the candidate's admit card includes name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, location of the examination center, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Having a valid admit card is a requirement for all candidates to take the exam. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not possess a valid admit card be permitted to take the exam. It is anticipated that the admit cards for the aforementioned exam will soon be available. Admit cards will be made available for download and online access by qualified candidates as soon as they become available.

As more information about the above-mentioned exam becomes available, candidates should keep a watch on the official website.