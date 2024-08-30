 'No More Calculators': West Bengal WBCHSE's New Exam Rule For Class XI & XII Starting 2026!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'No More Calculators': West Bengal WBCHSE's New Exam Rule For Class XI & XII Starting 2026!

'No More Calculators': West Bengal WBCHSE's New Exam Rule For Class XI & XII Starting 2026!

Students appearing in 2025 exams are exempted from this new rule. The decision aims to enhance problem-solving skills without relying on calculators, aligning with the new semester system.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced a significant change in the Higher Secondary (Class 11 and 12) exams starting from 2026.

As per the new rules, calculators will no longer be permitted in the examination hall or venue premises during theory and practical exams for both semesters of Class XI and XII.

Henceforth, the students/examinees must not carry/bring calculators into the examination hall/venue premises during the examinations of any semester of class XI and XII(both theory and practical examinations),” the official notification states.

Preparing Students for National-Level Exams

FPJ Shorts
Video: Alert Mathura Businessman Foils 'Special 26'-Style ED Raid At Residence, Police Hunt On To Nab Fake Officials
Video: Alert Mathura Businessman Foils 'Special 26'-Style ED Raid At Residence, Police Hunt On To Nab Fake Officials
Meet Avani Lekhara: India's Only Athlete With 2 Paralympic Gold Medals Who Was Paralysed Below Waist At 11
Meet Avani Lekhara: India's Only Athlete With 2 Paralympic Gold Medals Who Was Paralysed Below Waist At 11
Quit Smoking: How Will Your Body React If You Stop Today? Know Impact Of Not Smoking For A Year
Quit Smoking: How Will Your Body React If You Stop Today? Know Impact Of Not Smoking For A Year
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Expands with Two New EV Retail Stores in Kochi
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Expands with Two New EV Retail Stores in Kochi

The decision is aligned with the introduction of the semester system and aims to prepare students for national-level competitive exams where calculators are typically not allowed. The goal is to enhance students' problem-solving skills without relying on calculators.

Read Also
NCERT Removes Preamble From Several Class 3, 6 Textbooks
article-image

Students appearing in the 2025 exam can use calculators

However, students appearing in the 2025 exam will be exempt from this rule and can still use calculators. The 2025 Higher Secondary examination will follow the old syllabus and allow calculator usage as per previous norms.

From 2026 onwards, with the implementation of the new syllabus and semester system, students will have to rely on their problem-solving skills without calculators. The official notification specifically states that this rule will not be applicable to the 2025 exam candidates, who will be allowed to use calculators as per previous norms in both theory and practical exams.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

7 Easy Ways To Ace Competitive Exams: JEE, NEET, CAT & More

7 Easy Ways To Ace Competitive Exams: JEE, NEET, CAT & More

'No More Calculators': West Bengal WBCHSE's New Exam Rule For Class XI & XII Starting 2026!

'No More Calculators': West Bengal WBCHSE's New Exam Rule For Class XI & XII Starting 2026!

5 Surprising Reasons Students Are Bored With Studies

5 Surprising Reasons Students Are Bored With Studies

Jamia Milia Islamia CDOE Admission 2024: Registration Window For Admission In Distance And Online...

Jamia Milia Islamia CDOE Admission 2024: Registration Window For Admission In Distance And Online...

Calcutta University Semester 6 Result 2024 Declared; Check Details Here

Calcutta University Semester 6 Result 2024 Declared; Check Details Here