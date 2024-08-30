'No More Calculators': West Bengal WBCHSE's New Exam Rule For Class XI & XII Starting 2026!

Representative image

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced a significant change in the Higher Secondary (Class 11 and 12) exams starting from 2026.

As per the new rules, calculators will no longer be permitted in the examination hall or venue premises during theory and practical exams for both semesters of Class XI and XII.

“Henceforth, the students/examinees must not carry/bring calculators into the examination hall/venue premises during the examinations of any semester of class XI and XII(both theory and practical examinations),” the official notification states.

Preparing Students for National-Level Exams

The decision is aligned with the introduction of the semester system and aims to prepare students for national-level competitive exams where calculators are typically not allowed. The goal is to enhance students' problem-solving skills without relying on calculators.

Read Also NCERT Removes Preamble From Several Class 3, 6 Textbooks

Students appearing in the 2025 exam can use calculators

However, students appearing in the 2025 exam will be exempt from this rule and can still use calculators. The 2025 Higher Secondary examination will follow the old syllabus and allow calculator usage as per previous norms.

From 2026 onwards, with the implementation of the new syllabus and semester system, students will have to rely on their problem-solving skills without calculators. The official notification specifically states that this rule will not be applicable to the 2025 exam candidates, who will be allowed to use calculators as per previous norms in both theory and practical exams.