UGC NET December 2025 Final Answer Key Released At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Result To Be OUT Anytime Soon

UGC NET December 2025 Final Answer Key | Canva

UGC NET December 2025 final answer key: The UGC NET December 2025 final answer key was released today by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The UGC NET December 2025 final answer key is available for download on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Applicants can review their answers using the UGC NET 2025 December session answer key for 85 courses.

Whereas, the UGC NET 2025 results for the December session are anticipated to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on their official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Once the portal is activated, candidates who took the test will be able to retrieve their scorecard and cutoff marks.

UGC NET December 2025 final answer key: Steps to download final answer key

Step 1: Visit the official ugcnet.nta.nic.in website.

Step 2: On the webpage, select the UGC NET Dec Final Answer Key 2025 link.

Step 3: It will open a new PDF file.

Step 4: Download the page and review the final answer key.

Step 5: Maintain a hard copy of the same

UGC NET December 2025 result: Steps to download the result

Applicants can follow these instructions to learn how to download their results.

Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Go to the Candidate Activity Section on the homepage and look for the "UGC NET December 2025 Scorecard."

Step 3: Enter your birthdate and application number.

Step 4: The UGC NET December 2025 result will appear on the screen after you click the submit button.

Step 5: Save the PDF, then print it out.

For result updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.