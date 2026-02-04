Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Extended Till February 15; Here's How To Apply

Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2026 | ibpsreg.ibps.in

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: The Central Bank of India (CBI) has extended the registration date for the 2026 Specialist Officer recruitment to February 15, 2026. Applicants can apply online on the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbank.bank.in.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Vacancy and salary details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 350 posts, comprising 300 Marketing Officers (Scale I) and 50 Foreign Exchange Officers (Scale III) positions. Marketing Officers will be paid a salary ranging from Rs 48,480 to Rs 85,920, plus relevant allowances. Foreign Exchange Officers will receive a salary ranging from Rs. 85,920 to Rs. 1,05,280 plus allowances. Other advantages include DA, HRA, pension, and other bank-approved facilities.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official CBI recruitment portal.

Step 2: After this, enter the basic details to register or to login.

Step 3: Next, fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Click here to apply for the recruitment

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Marketing Officer applicants must have an MBA or a postgraduate diploma in marketing. Foreign Exchange Officer applicants should have a graduate degree and prior expertise in FX or trade finance.

Age limits and category-specific relaxations apply in accordance with government guidelines. Aspirants must ensure that they meet all of the eligibility requirements before applying to avoid having their application denied.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Selection process and application fees

The hiring procedure will comprise an online exam followed by a personal interview. The application cost for General, OBC, and EWS categories is ₹850, while SC, ST, PwBD, and Women applicants pay ₹175.