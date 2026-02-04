UGC NET December 2025 Result Declared At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UGC NET December 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the December session's UGC NET 2025 results by February 4 on their official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Now that the portal is up, test-takers can access their scorecard and cutoff scores. To view the results, candidates had to provide their login details, which included their application number and date of birth.
UGC NET December 2025 Result: Important details
December session exam dates: December 31 to January 7
Mode of examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Provisional answer key release: January 14
UGC NET December 2025 Result: Steps to check the result
The results of the December session utilising the following method are shown below:
Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the webpage, click the UGC NET December Result link.
Step 3: A page for logging in will appear.
Step 4: Enter your security code, application number, and date of birth.
Step 5: The screen will display the UGC NET result.
Step 6: After downloading it, save it for your records.
UGC NET December 2025 Result: Key Highlights
Exam Centres
Number of exam cities: 663
Number of exam centres: 283
Registration Details
Total candidates registered: 9,93,702
Gender-wise Registration
Female candidates: 5,85,400 (58.91%)
Male candidates: 4,08,245 (41.08%)
Third gender candidates: 57 (0.01%)
Candidates Appeared
Total candidates appeared: 7,35,614
Result Highlights
Qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor: 5,108
Qualified for Assistant Professor and admission to PhD: 54,713
Qualified for PhD only: 1,17,058
Examination Conduct
Measures were implemented to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examination
UGC NET December 2025 Result: Marking scheme
Each question has four options, out of which one correct option must be selected.
Marks per question: 02 (two) marks
Correct answer: +02 marks awarded
Incorrect answer: No negative marking
Unanswered / un-attempted / marked for review: No marks awarded