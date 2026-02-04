UGC NET December 2025 Result Declared At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UGC NET December 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the December session's UGC NET 2025 results by February 4 on their official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Now that the portal is up, test-takers can access their scorecard and cutoff scores. To view the results, candidates had to provide their login details, which included their application number and date of birth.

UGC NET December 2025 Result: Important details

December session exam dates: December 31 to January 7

Mode of examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Provisional answer key release: January 14

UGC NET December 2025 Result: Steps to check the result

The results of the December session utilising the following method are shown below:

Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the webpage, click the UGC NET December Result link.

Step 3: A page for logging in will appear.

Step 4: Enter your security code, application number, and date of birth.

Step 5: The screen will display the UGC NET result.

Step 6: After downloading it, save it for your records.

Direct link to check the result

UGC NET December 2025 Result: Key Highlights

Exam Centres

Number of exam cities: 663

Number of exam centres: 283

Registration Details

Total candidates registered: 9,93,702

Gender-wise Registration

Female candidates: 5,85,400 (58.91%)

Male candidates: 4,08,245 (41.08%)

Third gender candidates: 57 (0.01%)

Candidates Appeared

Total candidates appeared: 7,35,614

Result Highlights

Qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor: 5,108

Qualified for Assistant Professor and admission to PhD: 54,713

Qualified for PhD only: 1,17,058

Examination Conduct

Measures were implemented to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examination

UGC NET December 2025 Result: Marking scheme

Each question has four options, out of which one correct option must be selected.

Marks per question: 02 (two) marks

Correct answer: +02 marks awarded

Incorrect answer: No negative marking

Unanswered / un-attempted / marked for review: No marks awarded