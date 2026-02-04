 Manipur Gets New CM: Check Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s Educational Qualifications
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationManipur Gets New CM: Check Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s Educational Qualifications

Manipur Gets New CM: Check Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s Educational Qualifications

New Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a Class 10 pass, according to MyNeta.info. He cleared his matriculation in 1978 from Ram Lal Paul High School under the Manipur board. Singh has also earned a rare fifth-dan black belt in traditional taekwondo, becoming the first Indian to receive the honour from a South Korea–based global federation.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Yumnam Khemchand Singh | X

Imphal: Manipur, which was under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, finally got its new Chief Minister. BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to Singh at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Two Deputy Chief Ministers also took oath. Nemcha Kipgen of the BJP, who hails from the Kuki community, was sworn in virtually from New Delhi, becoming the state’s first woman Deputy CM from the community. Losii Dikho of the Naga People’s Front, representing the Naga community, was also sworn in as Deputy CM. Additionally, Govindas Konthoujam of the BJP and Kh Loken of the National People’s Party were inducted as ministers.

Read Also
Who Is Yumnam Khemchand Singh? Set To Become Manipur’s Next CM
article-image

Education Qualifications Of Yumnam Khemchand Singh

According to MyNeta.info, Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a Class 10 pass. He passed his Class 10 examination in 1978 under the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur, from Ram Lal Paul High School.

FPJ Shorts
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026: U-15 League Concludes In Chennai As Super League Stage Begins
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026: U-15 League Concludes In Chennai As Super League Stage Begins
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos: Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Govt, Calls It 'Beyond Absurd'
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos: Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Govt, Calls It 'Beyond Absurd'
NCP Ajit Pawar Faction Chooses Opposition Role In Thane Municipal Corporation Despite Being Part Of Mahayuti Government In Maharashtra
NCP Ajit Pawar Faction Chooses Opposition Role In Thane Municipal Corporation Despite Being Part Of Mahayuti Government In Maharashtra
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bat First Against South Africa In Warm-Up Match In Navi Mumbai
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bat First Against South Africa In Warm-Up Match In Navi Mumbai

Apart from academics, he has been awarded a fifth-dan black belt by the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation (GTTF), Seoul, South Korea. He is the first Indian to receive a fifth-dan black belt in the traditional Taekwondo martial art style conferred by the GTTF.

The 62-year-old Khemchand Singh is serving his second term as an MLA and previously served as Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from 2017 to 2022. He later handled key portfolios, including Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and Education. Singh joined the BJP in 2013 after beginning his political career in 2002.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur Gets New CM: Check Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s Educational Qualifications
Manipur Gets New CM: Check Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s Educational Qualifications
British Council Opens Applications Of £40,000+ Fully Funded STEM Scholarships For Indian Women...
British Council Opens Applications Of £40,000+ Fully Funded STEM Scholarships For Indian Women...
Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Extended Till February 15; Here's How...
Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Extended Till February 15; Here's How...
CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in;...
CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in;...
Basti Consumer Commission Fines Railways ₹9.10 Lakh After Student Misses NEET Exam Due To Delayed...
Basti Consumer Commission Fines Railways ₹9.10 Lakh After Student Misses NEET Exam Due To Delayed...