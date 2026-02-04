Manipur Gets New CM: Check Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s Educational Qualifications

Yumnam Khemchand Singh | X

Imphal: Manipur, which was under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, finally got its new Chief Minister. BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to Singh at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Two Deputy Chief Ministers also took oath. Nemcha Kipgen of the BJP, who hails from the Kuki community, was sworn in virtually from New Delhi, becoming the state’s first woman Deputy CM from the community. Losii Dikho of the Naga People’s Front, representing the Naga community, was also sworn in as Deputy CM. Additionally, Govindas Konthoujam of the BJP and Kh Loken of the National People’s Party were inducted as ministers.

Education Qualifications Of Yumnam Khemchand Singh

According to MyNeta.info, Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a Class 10 pass. He passed his Class 10 examination in 1978 under the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur, from Ram Lal Paul High School.

Apart from academics, he has been awarded a fifth-dan black belt by the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation (GTTF), Seoul, South Korea. He is the first Indian to receive a fifth-dan black belt in the traditional Taekwondo martial art style conferred by the GTTF.

The 62-year-old Khemchand Singh is serving his second term as an MLA and previously served as Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from 2017 to 2022. He later handled key portfolios, including Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and Education. Singh joined the BJP in 2013 after beginning his political career in 2002.