CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the CLAT third merit list 2026 tomorrow, February 5, 2026, at 10 am. Candidates can check the CLAT 2026 3rd Merit List from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates should note that they will not be able to check the Merit List on any other website.

After the merit list is released, candidates will be given the option to either freeze, float or withdraw their seats from the admission round. The CLAT 2026 Admission round three last date is February 12, 2026, until 1 pm.

In case of any discrepancy in the CLAT 2026 3rd Merit list 2026, candidates can contact the authorities via email at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or call at 08047162020 (10:00 AM-5:00 PM on all working days)

CLAT Counselling 2026 : Important Dates

CLAT 2026 3rd Merit List Date: 5th February 2026

CLAT 2026 3rd Merit List Time: 10 am

CLAT 2026 Admission Confirmation Dates: 5th February 2026 (10 A.M.) to 12th February 2026 (1 P.M.)

CLAT Counselling 2026: How to Check the Merit List?

Candidates can check the CLAT 2026 3rd Merit List by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘CLAT 2026’ on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the ‘3rd Provisional Allotment List’ link from the notifications section

Step 4: The CLAT 2026 3rd Merit List counselling will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and Print Out the Merit List for your future reference

CLAT Counselling 2026: Documents required

Scanned Copy of Class 10 marksheet

Scanned Copy of Class 12 marksheet

CLAT 2026 Admit Card

LLB or equivalent degree marksheet (for PG applicants)

Character certificate

Transfer Certificate

Migration Certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD/SAP certificate (if applicable)

If any documents specified by the counselling authority