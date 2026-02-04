 CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check

CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the CLAT third merit list 2026 tomorrow, February 5, 2026, at 10 am. Candidates can check the CLAT 2026 3rd Merit List from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates should note that they will not be able to check the merit list on any other website.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
article-image

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the CLAT third merit list 2026 tomorrow, February 5, 2026, at 10 am. Candidates can check the CLAT 2026 3rd Merit List from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates should note that they will not be able to check the Merit List on any other website.

After the merit list is released, candidates will be given the option to either freeze, float or withdraw their seats from the admission round. The CLAT 2026 Admission round three last date is February 12, 2026, until 1 pm.

In case of any discrepancy in the CLAT 2026 3rd Merit list 2026, candidates can contact the authorities via email at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or call at 08047162020 (10:00 AM-5:00 PM on all working days)

CLAT Counselling 2026 : Important Dates

FPJ Shorts
'I Forgot That We're In A Game': Splitsvilla 16's Diksha Pawar Slams Yogesh Rawant & Akanksha Choudhary For Not Supporting Himanshu Arora
'I Forgot That We're In A Game': Splitsvilla 16's Diksha Pawar Slams Yogesh Rawant & Akanksha Choudhary For Not Supporting Himanshu Arora
Terrifying Video: 3 Run For Life As Gas Balloons Explode Inside Lift In Mumbai's Goregaon Residential Building
Terrifying Video: 3 Run For Life As Gas Balloons Explode Inside Lift In Mumbai's Goregaon Residential Building
Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Extended Till February 15; Here's How To Apply
Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Extended Till February 15; Here's How To Apply
CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check
CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Check

CLAT 2026 3rd Merit List Date:  5th February 2026

CLAT 2026 3rd Merit List Time:  10 am

CLAT 2026 Admission Confirmation Dates:  5th February 2026 (10 A.M.) to 12th February 2026 (1 P.M.)

CLAT Counselling 2026: How to Check the Merit List?

Candidates can check the CLAT 2026 3rd Merit List by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘CLAT 2026’ on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the ‘3rd Provisional Allotment List’ link from the notifications section

Step 4: The CLAT 2026 3rd Merit List counselling will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and Print Out the Merit List for your future reference

CLAT Counselling 2026: Documents required

Scanned Copy of Class 10 marksheet

Scanned Copy of Class 12 marksheet

CLAT 2026 Admit Card

LLB or equivalent degree marksheet (for PG applicants)

Character certificate

Transfer Certificate

Migration Certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD/SAP certificate (if applicable)

If any documents specified by the counselling authority

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Extended Till February 15; Here's How...
Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Extended Till February 15; Here's How...
CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in;...
CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow at 10am At consortiumofnlus.ac.in;...
Basti Consumer Commission Fines Railways ₹9.10 Lakh After Student Misses NEET Exam Due To Delayed...
Basti Consumer Commission Fines Railways ₹9.10 Lakh After Student Misses NEET Exam Due To Delayed...
UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Notification Out At upsc.gov.in; Check Dates, Eligibility And Fees
UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Notification Out At upsc.gov.in; Check Dates, Eligibility And Fees
Indian Army SSC Tech 67 Entry 2026: Registration Process For 350 Posts Closes Tomorrow; Apply Now At...
Indian Army SSC Tech 67 Entry 2026: Registration Process For 350 Posts Closes Tomorrow; Apply Now At...